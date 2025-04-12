The Big Difference Between Plungers (And Which Is Right For Your Job)

Plungers are one of those things you just take for granted. Unless today is one of your first few days in your first apartment, you probably have a plunger somewhere. More than likely, it's beside or behind your toilet, where the stakes are highest. But when the stakes are highest, you probably want the best tool for the job, and that might not be the standard rubber cup plunger you bought in a panic back in 2009, nor the mop-and-grocery-bag homemade toilet plunger you fashioned that one time you couldn't find it.

So, then, which plunger goes with which clog job? Hunker plunged for answers by speaking exclusively with Eddie Linares, Virtual Plumbing Expert at Frontdoor, a one‑stop app for home repair and maintenance needs. It turns out that those flat-bottomed rubber cup plungers — that is, the image that's probably in your mind when you hear the word "plunger" — are made for clearing sink drains, not toilets. "Toilet plungers have an extra rubber flange for a better seal in toilet drains," Linares said, "while sink plungers have a flat rubber cup to fit over wider drains for sinks, bathtubs, and showers."

And these aren't the only types of plungers you'll see on the hardware store shelves these days. Linares pointed out two other common categories of plunger you should be aware of. "Accordion plungers use a bellows design to create more pressure for tougher clogs," he said. "'Taze plungers use air pressure to clear serious blockages." Human inventiveness being what it is, of course, there are variations on each, like flange plungers shaped like beehives and taze plungers powered by water, or even carbon dioxide cartridges.