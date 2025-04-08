3 Top-Rated Concrete Sealers That Are Worth Buying, According To Reviews

Concrete sealers are that rare type of product where it's difficult to make a truly bad choice. We've chosen three that we think are the best based on user reviews, both from professionals and from consumers. There are a lot of concrete sealers for various purposes and finishes, so we chose them from the most broadly applicable categories.

There's a remarkable amount of consistency in how consumers, testers, and consumer advocates rate those top products. But there are also some very good sealers we have left off, so if you have a particular need that isn't represented by our picks — say, an eco-conscious sealer, an epoxy sealer, or one designed specifically for concrete countertops — odds are you'll be able to find a great choice outside of these options. But if you're looking for a penetrating concrete sealer, a sealer with a wet-look finish, or an industrial-grade sealer, you can't go wrong with these picks.

Along the way, we ran into the occasional seller who might have been attempting to game various companies' ratings systems. We used Mozilla's Fakespot system to sort out a few sellers who might have been seeding sites with bogus reviews. Since Fakespot works with Amazon, this also means, necessarily, that we privileged Amazon customer reviews. We looked for products with at least 100 ratings on Amazon (our picks averaged 546 ratings) and at least an above average number on Lowes' and Home Depot's websites. In the end, none of the products eliminated based on number of reviews or Fakespot rating would have been in contention had they not been ruled out. The best truly stood out.