Laminate Countertop Cleaning Rules You Should Never Break

You probably first chose laminate countertops due to the lower cost compared to granite, but once you get to know laminate well enough, it makes for a surprisingly durable — and beautiful — material. That said, there are certain ways that laminate is more susceptible to damage than other countertop materials, and some key rules you have to pay attention to when you spray and wipe it down. But there's good news as well: For the most part, when it comes to cleaning laminate countertops, less is more.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Kathy Cohoon, Operations Manager at Two Maids, about the mistakes people often make when cleaning laminate counters — and sure enough, she said that these turn out to be mistakes that are often easy to avoid. The first, and perhaps most obvious rule, is to avoid cleaning with overly abrasive cleaners and other supplies. "All that's needed to clean laminate is gentle dish soap, a small amount of water and a microfiber cloth," Cohoon said. "Avoid steel wool or scouring pads."

The second rule? Per Cohoon, "Avoid harsh cleansers."