How To Take Care Of Bamboo: Must-Know Tips For Happy And Healthy Plants

When choosing a bamboo plant, first consider how you want it to look and grow in your space. There are two main categories of bamboo: clumping (pachymorphs) and running (leptomorphs). Clump-forming bamboo varieties spread slowly and their culms grow more closely together than running varieties, so they're considered the non-invasive option.

Runners can be extremely invasive, with culms that pop up spaced further apart and rapidly spread through underground rhizomes. Unless you regularly trim them or damage the growing tips, they'll spread indefinitely, taking up your backyard fast. These fast growers are much more difficult to manage and can easily outgrow a smaller yard or cause damage to neighboring landscapes. Unless you're certain you can keep up with it, choose a clumping variety of bamboo for in-ground planting and check its invasiveness status in your region.

Depending on the species, bamboo can grow to be 10 feet to over 100 feet tall. Spreader plants can escape containers, so opt for dwarf varieties when growing indoors. If using bamboo for landscaping, choose a cultivar that's suited for your area's climate, as some prefer tropical climates while others are more cold-hardy. No matter which type you have, you'll need to manage its growth when growing bamboo grown outdoors. The rhizomes will spread rapidly underground during warmer seasons, then new culms will typically emerge up from the roots around springtime. When you see a new shoot sticking out of the ground, you can manually remove it with pruning shears or stop its growth by mowing the area.