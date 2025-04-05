Can You Wash Weighted Blankets In A Washing Machine?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though the weighted blanket was first developed in 1997, it was mainly aimed at aiding children with autism and anxiety. Now weighted blankets have gone mainstream, and there seem to be endless options when it comes to size, weight, and material for them. The one thing they all have in common is that, occasionally, they'll need a wash. Since you probably don't want to lug your weighted blanket around (let alone one with the additional weight of water) to launder it by hand, you might consider your washer when it needs a refresh. But should you put your weighted blanket in your washer and dryer? Or are there hidden risks that could damage your blanket — or your appliances — that you might want to consider?

Although most loads of laundry weigh anywhere from 20 to 24 pounds, that weight is dispersed evenly ... unlike with a weighted blanket. Since those heavy blankets can weigh up to 30 pounds, this can put a strain on your washer and cause issues with the spin mechanism. The same applies to the dryer. The next thing you know, you're learning how to fix a washer that's off track.

However, if you have a weighted blanket under the 15-pound mark, it should be safe to throw it into the washing machine. Just be sure to set it to low spin, and if you have a top-loading washer, disperse it evenly around the agitator. If you've got a weighted blanket with a removable cover, wash the cover three to four times a year and wash the blanket itself once a year. If you don't, try to wash the whole blanket quarterly.