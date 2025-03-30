What Are Colonial-Style Homes? Discover What Makes The Design So Charming

Georgian colonial homes were constructed by early English colonists, with this architecture a part of what was known as the "Georgian era" of style. While technically combining features of both ancient Greek and Roman elements, the Georgian era was named after the British kings of the 18th and 19th centuries. This started in 1714 with King George I, and ended in 1830 with King George IV. Georgian colonial style homes were constructed with certain aesthetic qualities in mind, and interior decorating was also a key element of these buildings. Rather than being just a living space, the Georgian colonial home was meant to be a work of art unto itself.

Georgian Colonial architecture was most prominent during the 1700s, but it then lost a bit of its popularity following the Revolutionary War and subsequent break from the British Empire.

The design of these Georgian homes were also adopted by public buildings as well as universities in an effort to present a more esteemed and impressive appearance. It wasn't uncommon for these buildings to be constructed with a combination of stucco and brick, as well as with multiple columns and windows. While symmetrical, Georgian colonial homes also possess artistic detailing that helps break up an otherwise monotonous-looking design. They also typically have a large central room that you enter when you walk into the front door, along with multiple hallways on either side. Many historic Georgian homes can be found in contemporary New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. In fact, Harvard University is largely constructed with Georgian-style buildings.