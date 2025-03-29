The Rare Fruit-Producing Plant You Won't Find Growing Outside Of Florida

While plants tend to be native to specific areas, it's rare that one is isolated only to a single US state. Even rarer? A plant found not just in one state, but — thanks to its fragile vulnerability — only in specific counties.

Enter: The four-petal pawpaw (Asimina tetramera), which grows only in the Martin and Palm Beach counties at the southeastern border of Florida. Though the pawpaw was once abundant, it was first labeled endangered in 1986, and since then, the population has been steadily declining. Though they increased a bit up until 2009 due to conservation efforts, recent land development has decreased numbers once again, and it is estimated that there are only roughly 1,400 of them left in the wild.

It's a sad fate for this intriguing species. Not only does the four-petal pawpaw produce a stunning flower, but it's a fruit-bearing plant as well, with its closest relation being the tropical papaya. That said, only the flesh is edible for human consumption — the seeds and skin can cause severe nausea — and it is said to have a scent that sits somewhere between root beer and rotting bananas, so it's not necessarily something that you want to go out of your way to eat. If breakfast foods are your goal, then learning how to grow bananas might be a better endeavor. However, if you live in Florida and are wondering if one of these incredibly rare plants may be growing in your yard, here's how to identify it.