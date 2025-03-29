The Rare Fruit-Producing Plant You Won't Find Growing Outside Of Florida
While plants tend to be native to specific areas, it's rare that one is isolated only to a single US state. Even rarer? A plant found not just in one state, but — thanks to its fragile vulnerability — only in specific counties.
Enter: The four-petal pawpaw (Asimina tetramera), which grows only in the Martin and Palm Beach counties at the southeastern border of Florida. Though the pawpaw was once abundant, it was first labeled endangered in 1986, and since then, the population has been steadily declining. Though they increased a bit up until 2009 due to conservation efforts, recent land development has decreased numbers once again, and it is estimated that there are only roughly 1,400 of them left in the wild.
It's a sad fate for this intriguing species. Not only does the four-petal pawpaw produce a stunning flower, but it's a fruit-bearing plant as well, with its closest relation being the tropical papaya. That said, only the flesh is edible for human consumption — the seeds and skin can cause severe nausea — and it is said to have a scent that sits somewhere between root beer and rotting bananas, so it's not necessarily something that you want to go out of your way to eat. If breakfast foods are your goal, then learning how to grow bananas might be a better endeavor. However, if you live in Florida and are wondering if one of these incredibly rare plants may be growing in your yard, here's how to identify it.
How to spot the plant yourself — and help it stick around
If you want to spot the four-petal pawpaw in its natural habitat, you'll have to do it between March and July. This flower begins as a light cream color and eventually transforms to either a dark maroon or yellow. Should you be determined to taste the fruit, it generally ripens between August and October — though for your stomach's sake, and preservation of the plant itself, this is not recommended. If you prefer to see it in a cultivated setting, it is found at the Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, Florida. Should you live closer to the Midwest, you can view the plant at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
Endangered plants — like animals — need to be protected, and in order to keep the species around for generations to come, it takes the efforts of the public to make a difference. If you choose to visit the flower, be cautious not to damage the plant or its surrounding habitat. Refrain from getting too close to the flowers, and do not pick them. If you wish to contribute monetarily, you can donate to The Center for Plant Preservation, where you are able to choose the plant you want your funds to help. You can also educate yourself further by reading up more on it with reputable gardening resources.