The Popular Purple Flowering Plant That's Actually Illegal To Grow In Many U.S. States

Your home's landscape design isn't complete without some gorgeously colored flowering plants. You can use them to bring fresh life into indoor room or line them along walkways through your gardens for a stunning. There are different types of flowering plants out there, so there's almost certainly a few varieties that would work for whatever your yard or garden conditions might be. Not only do flowers add natural beauty to your landscape and home, but they also can contribute to pest control, improve the air, and draw in other lovely creatures like butterflies and hummingbirds.

While plant care and maintenance is a top consideration when you choose the plants you want, you should also consider their effect on the surrounding environment. As it turns out, one gorgeous and popular flowering plant is actually illegal to grow in a majority of U.S. states thanks to its invasive status. Lythrum salicaria, more commonly known as purple loosestrife, is so damaging to other species that some states have taken steps to outlaw the plant. It's definitely an invasive garden plant to avoid.

So if you don't have this plant, don't buy it. If you already have this plant, remove it by hand pulling or using a garden fork to dig out its roots. Double-check the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health to see if it's a noxious weed in your area. Besides, there are native alternatives out there that won't have you breaking the law or the environment.