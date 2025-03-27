How To DIY Soundproof Your Home Studio With Fabric Walls

If you've been around amateur recording for more than an afternoon, you've seen some sketchy vocal booths. My amateur recording setup is no different. In one corner, a couple of moving blankets hang from IKEA DIGNITET curtain wire to dampen sound on two sides. But on the other two sides — and, indeed, on all the other interior walls — something truly odd is going on. They're just walls, but the walls are made of cloth. If you push on them a little, you discover that there's padding beneath the fabric. If you push a little more firmly, I'll start yelling, and you can see what the fabric and padding are for: Sound absorption.

Rooms in a typical house (to say nothing of a converted utility shed like I'm using) are not great for recording. Sound bounces off hard surfaces at varying distances and creates unwanted, unmanageable reverberations that color your recordings in ways you can't fix digitally. Sometimes it's not a big deal, and sometimes it's truly terrible. In my already drastically overcrowded space, I didn't want to struggle with acoustic panels or bass traps, and decided to handle it a little differently — that is, I turned the walls themselves into acoustic panels.

Sound-absorbing panels are the foundation of acoustic room treatment, and DIYers can easily make them with wood frames covered by acoustically transparent fabric and filled with something like mineral wool insulation. This is, essentially, what I did, only I turned the walls themselves into the wooden frames. Let me walk you through my process so you can replicate it, if your needs and space are similar to mine — or, on the other hand, know why your needs might not match this particular project.