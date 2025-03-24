What Is A Scullery And Should You Add One To Your Home?

Sculleries have recently been gaining in popularity, but the term may still be one you aren't familiar with. A "scullery" certainly sounds like something that's now been buried by history (it dates back to the Victorian era), but it's actually a quite useful room for your 21st century house, as well. And if you've ever thrown a party and gone absolutely crazy in the lead up trying to figure out how to prepare all that food while still keeping your kitchen sparkling clean for guests, then you'll be please to know that a scullery is exactly what you're dreaming of.

What is it, though? By definition, the scullery is a room near the kitchen that was commonly used to do most of the typical, messy, kitchen tasks thus leaving the actual kitchen in a more presentable state for guests. Sounds like a luxury, doesn't it? Yes, historically it may have been something more reserved for the wealthy, but contemporary versions are more accessible for everyday folks. If you're someone who loves to entertain, it may be time to consider a scullery as the ultimate functional (and nostalgic) addition to your home.