The Best (And Worst) Living Room Flooring Materials
Anyone who's ever had to choose flooring for their home knows just how stressful it can be while weighing your options. Each space has different needs and each type of flooring has different pros and cons. On top of that, every homeowner has their own financial constraints and preferences that will be thrown into the mix as they try to make the right choice for their home. You may want to avoid cheap laminate, carpet, and vinyl flooring, and instead turn to hardwood, whether it's real or engineered.
When choosing the right flooring for your living room, you will want to keep a handful of things in mind. First, how do you use the room? Do you gather there daily or is it more of an area that only gets heavy traffic during special events? Do you have young children or pets that can easily track messes into the area? What maintenance needs are you prepared to follow through on regularly for any potential flooring upkeep? Consider all these questions and use their answers to help guide which flooring will be right for your living room.
Avoid these terrible flooring materials in your living room
Though there are different factors to consider when choosing the best living room flooring, there is some universal advice on what to avoid in this area: carpet. Many people hate carpet and will readily advise against it because of the high traffic in this room. The constant coming and going will quickly wear down carpet fibers while dirt, dust, and grime build up, spills get trapped, and foul odors tend to be retained. Carpet flooring is difficult to clean and therefore will hold onto everything that gets tracked in, potentially even causing health issues like allergy flare-ups for residents and guests.
If you have young kids in the home and really want a soft flooring for them to play, or just love the comfy, cozy vibe of carpet, then consider a rug instead. A nice rug (maybe a gorgeous Antep oriental? Or a more modern and neutral Scandinavian rug?) will bring in the warmth, texture, and comfort you're looking for without the downfalls of full carpeting. Area rugs are easier to clean and can be a great way to elevate the design of your living room.
One last added mention for the worst flooring category — be wary of cheap laminate or vinyl. The Keck School of Medicine at USC says that cheap vinyl and laminate flooring are toxic. These floors can contain harmful chemicals like phthalates and other VOCs (volatile organic compounds) that can affect the air quality and cause health issues like respiratory system irritation.
Top living room flooring options that are durable and design-friendly
For the resilience needed in a high-traffic area, one of the best types of flooring you can choose is a good natural hardwood. Hardwood floors are known for their durability and gorgeous natural elements. If maintained properly, natural hardwood floors can last in your living room for decades. One of the main drawbacks for this popular flooring choice, however, is its expensive cost. If natural hardwood is out of your flooring budget, your next best bet will be engineered hardwood or luxury vinyl.
Both engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl flooring options can mimic the highly sought after look of natural hardwood for a much lower cost. Both secondary options also have satisfactory durability for a high-traffic area like the living room, and are not very difficult to maintain. One advantage to these runner ups is that they won't warp like natural hardwood may over time. Whether you opt for natural hardwood, engineered, or luxury vinyl flooring, include some throw pillows, blankets, or a nice rug to add texture and warmth. This combination will give you a living room that has a perfect balance of function and aesthetics.