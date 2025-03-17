The Best (And Worst) Living Room Flooring Materials

Anyone who's ever had to choose flooring for their home knows just how stressful it can be while weighing your options. Each space has different needs and each type of flooring has different pros and cons. On top of that, every homeowner has their own financial constraints and preferences that will be thrown into the mix as they try to make the right choice for their home. You may want to avoid cheap laminate, carpet, and vinyl flooring, and instead turn to hardwood, whether it's real or engineered.

When choosing the right flooring for your living room, you will want to keep a handful of things in mind. First, how do you use the room? Do you gather there daily or is it more of an area that only gets heavy traffic during special events? Do you have young children or pets that can easily track messes into the area? What maintenance needs are you prepared to follow through on regularly for any potential flooring upkeep? Consider all these questions and use their answers to help guide which flooring will be right for your living room.