Wood Stoves Vs. Pellet Stoves: Which Is Cheaper To Run?
It's pretty common knowledge that a stove can be a cheaper alternative to gas and electric heating, but when it comes down to wood vs. pellet stoves, the debate over which choice is "best" tends to hit a dead end. Unless you own or have owned a stove in the past, this makes sense — it's not something you would need to have researched. If you are interested in adding a pellet or wood stove to heat your home, though – or maybe you're just curious, that's cool too — there are some notable differences as well as a disparity in price that could help you decide which one is right for you.
When looking at the cost of each stove, you will want to get a comprehensive look, which means considering the price of the stove, general maintenance, efficiency, and cost of fuel (and in this case, remember that "fuel" is either wood or pellets). Then, of course you may also wish to consider the aesthetic appeal: Though this is not directly connected to price, it is a valid factor when making a large and long-lasting purchase.
Wood vs. Pellet — the battle for the best stove begins now
If you are looking for efficiency and ease of use, the pellet stove is going to be the immediate go-to. It is not only safer — it is essentially foolproof. Honestly, it's hard to not use it correctly. A pellet stove will also heat up more quickly, and the pellets themselves are less expensive than firewood — that is, unless you have access to free wood, but more on that a bit later.
The price of the stove itself is somewhat relative. Depending on the size, type, and brand of stove, there is a wide range of prices, but they average out to a pretty similar cost when it comes down to comparable models. Pellet stoves are also a more ecologically friendly choice, and are safer to use since they burn cleaner and without sparks like wood does. This lowers the risk of a fire starting, and since pellets are mass produced, there also isn't the risk of bringing mold or bugs into your home with the wood. Either type of stove will get very hot to the touch, of course, which is always a consideration if you have small children or curious pets.
But pellet stoves do have their limitations. If you are looking for the quintessential fireside experience complete with the ambient snap, crackle, and popping sounds, you're going to want a wood stove. Wood stoves are also generally considered to be the more aesthetically-pleasing choice, as they have the classic cozy cabin feel that many people associate with an indoor fire. On the other hand, pellet stoves give a more minimalist vibe, so depending on the style and feel of your space, you may find that a more pared down model works better for you.
So, which is cheaper to run, a pellet stove or a wood stove?
After all of that, which stove comes out on top financially? Well, the answer isn't all that simple.
If you are talking simply fuel, then pellets will be more affordable in the long run than buying cords of wood. Even if you do have access to your own wood on your property, you may not be spending paper money, but the time and effort it takes to chop and prepare your wood has a cost of its own — plus the effort of learning how to cut and prepare your own firewood. And even then, that's assuming you already own necessary tools like a chainsaw or log splitter. The biggest physical challenge you may have with a pellet stove is relocating the pellets themselves, which come in bags weighing around 40 pounds, which may be too heavy for some people to carry on their own (Pro tip: If you can get a blanket or towel underneath it and you are on a smooth-ish surface, drag the pellets with much less effort than it takes to carry them).
Ultimately the choice between a pellet and wood stove is going to be down to the needs and preferences of the individual. If coziness, and a rustic aesthetic is your goal, then a wood stove is the option for you. If you are looking for ease of use and safety first, then pellet stoves win this match. But since we're specifically discussing cost affordability here? Overall, pellet stoves stand out as the cheaper option. And whichever stove option you go with, you can rest assured that it will be significantly cheaper than central heating.