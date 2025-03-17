Wood Stoves Vs. Pellet Stoves: Which Is Cheaper To Run?

If you are looking for efficiency and ease of use, the pellet stove is going to be the immediate go-to. It is not only safer — it is essentially foolproof. Honestly, it's hard to not use it correctly. A pellet stove will also heat up more quickly, and the pellets themselves are less expensive than firewood — that is, unless you have access to free wood, but more on that a bit later.

The price of the stove itself is somewhat relative. Depending on the size, type, and brand of stove, there is a wide range of prices, but they average out to a pretty similar cost when it comes down to comparable models. Pellet stoves are also a more ecologically friendly choice, and are safer to use since they burn cleaner and without sparks like wood does. This lowers the risk of a fire starting, and since pellets are mass produced, there also isn't the risk of bringing mold or bugs into your home with the wood. Either type of stove will get very hot to the touch, of course, which is always a consideration if you have small children or curious pets.

But pellet stoves do have their limitations. If you are looking for the quintessential fireside experience complete with the ambient snap, crackle, and popping sounds, you're going to want a wood stove. Wood stoves are also generally considered to be the more aesthetically-pleasing choice, as they have the classic cozy cabin feel that many people associate with an indoor fire. On the other hand, pellet stoves give a more minimalist vibe, so depending on the style and feel of your space, you may find that a more pared down model works better for you.