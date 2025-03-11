6 Master Bathroom Layout Ideas That Value Efficiency And Relaxation
Whether you're starting from scratch or renovating an existing space, there are so many design and practical features to consider for creating a fantastic master bathroom — though, that term is now seen as outdated and is more commonly referred to as a primary or owner's bathroom. During the planning process, think about who will be using the space and which features your family would like to incorporate (two sinks versus one with more counter space, tub versus larger shower, heated floors, etc.) Plus, how much and where to locate storage or the overall look or vibe you want the space to exude.
All of these factors, as well as any existing spatial constraints, will play a role in designing the layout of your new primary bathroom. As an interior designer, my two main goals for creating a successful primary bath layout, aside from gorgeous aesthetics, are always efficiency and a spa-like relaxed vibe. The space needs to be practical and run like a well-oiled machine to prevent clutter and eyesores from taking over.
Plus, when a space is designed to actually work well for your needs and looks amazing to boot, the relaxation factor comes naturally. In addition, introducing indulgent luxury features certainly helps add to the serene spa vibes. With those goals in mind, let's dive into my six favorite tips to consider when planning the layout of your en suite, which include creating proper sight lines and focal points, thoughtful space planning for looks and functionality, and ample storage for wrangling the inevitable clutter.
Consider sight lines and hide the toilet from view
Let's start with one of my biggest pet peeves, which is spending precious time and money renovating a primary bathroom only to be staring smack dab at an unsightly toilet! The most egregious example I saw was a primary bathroom positioned in such a way that when the couple got into bed, the view into their en suite from what was supposed to be their most restful spot in their home was entirely toilet. Nothing dispels relaxation faster than seeing the toilet seat as you try to fall asleep.
It's essential to consider the sight lines when planning a primary bathroom space. Showcase what you actually do want to see ... and sufficiently hide what you don't. Ideally, this means hiding the toilet away in its own private room with a door. This fully conceals the toilet and the other sights, sounds, and smells no one wants to encounter in the rest of their primary suite. Give the space its own dedicated fan and thank me later.
If you don't have the luxury of enough space to do that, position the toilet in as discreet a spot as possible. Hide it in a recessed niche for decent privacy. At the very least, tuck it behind the door swing, so that when you enter the room, the door is essentially blocking the toilet from sight. To sum this up in the most plain and simple way possible: no one wants to see a toilet as the focal point of any primary suite. Hide it away for the sake of all things design and cohabitation.
Create a high-end wet room layout in spacious or narrow primary bathrooms
One of the most lavish and upscale features to consider for a primary suite is a wet room layout, which puts a tub and shower all in one walk-in waterproof area. With the whole space finished in beautiful tile and/or stone slabs, the aesthetics of a wet room space are truly spectacular. In addition, the functionality is fabulous as well, with the enclosure — be it glass or a curtain — keeping all of the moisture contained to one area of the bathroom.
While many luxurious wet room ideas sounds like they're reserved for only the football-field-sized bathroom spaces, the concept can actually work really well for longer, narrow spaces as well. By stacking or railroading the tub along the back wall and the shower area in front of it, you can fit a full-sized wet room into a reasonably small bathroom footprint. Of course, with more square footage to work with, you could opt for a roomier side-by-side layout with more separation if desired. No matter which way you arrange the fixtures, creating a dedicated wet room space is a stunning and extremely practical primary bath layout.
Relocate shower controls away from the showerhead to avoid the cold splash
I would argue there is hardly a ruder wake-up call than a blast of cold water coming out of the showerhead at you while turning it on for your morning shower. If you have a glass shower enclosure that limits the angle of your approach more than a curtain or open setup would, you may find yourself dripping wet in ice cold water before your shower has even begun. So do yourself a favor and plan to relocate your shower valve controls to a drier, more accessible location as you are planning your dream primary bath layout.
Place your shower controls just inside your shower on the wall opposite the shower head so you can simply reach in to turn them on without having to enter the shower or be anywhere near the stream of water. You could also install them on the outside of the shower in a dedicated dry-off area, though this would prevent you from adjusting easily when you are showering unless you have a separate diverter and temperature control valve in the shower itself. Getting your shower controls out from underneath the shower head is an easy enough thing for your plumber to do when the walls are open during your renovation, so plan ahead for ideal placement before tile or wall finish goes up.
Separate wet and dry areas by creating a transition dry-off zone
One of the ickiest feelings is stepping onto a wet bathroom floor in your fresh socks as you are running out the door in the morning. A poor separation of wet and dry areas is the culprit for this issue, and so many bathrooms suffer from this lack of division. When space planning for your primary bathroom, create a dry off transition zone that helps contain the moisture and avoids a wet bathroom floor.
If space allows, I love creating a small tiled vestibule of sorts as an extension of a walk-in shower that houses towel hooks, a small bench, and even a wall-mounted towel warmer for a luxurious spa experience. You could also do this in a larger, all-inclusive wet room or on the opposite side of the shower head in a long walk-in shower to create two distinct spaces. In a smaller bathroom, my preference is usually to have a hook and bath mat inside the shower enclosure to contain the moisture from getting to the rest of the bathroom floor, but you could certainly extend to just outside the shower if space does not allow.
Don't forget a shower niche located in a discreet place for a clean aesthetic
In so many primary shower and tub inspiration photos, you will see huge beautiful storage niches centered in the middle of the main wall and often drawing attention to themselves with spectacular custom lighting, accent tile, and perfectly styled minimalist products. That's fine for a magazine or social media post, but the reality for bathrooms that actually get used regularly is this: where there are niches, there is ugly clutter. Don't get me wrong — I am not anti-niche, as they are an essential storage cubby for every shower I design. But for maintaining a clean, high-end look every day, I highly recommend hiding them in a discreet location.
If you are designing a space from scratch, consider adding a small full- or half-height return wall on the front side of the shower. This way, you can hide the niche on the back side to completely block it from view but access it perfectly from inside the shower. At the very least, plan the niche placement for a side wall, preferably one that can be hidden behind a stacked open shower curtain or other bathroom feature. Finish the niche in the same wall finish, such as tile or stone slab, as the rest of the shower to blend it in and reduce visual clutter.
Incorporate a linen cabinet for optimal integrated storage to keep clutter at bay
Planning for proper storage is essential for keeping the clutter-free, zen vibe as fresh and wonderful as the day you finish renovating. Therefore, incorporating a bathroom linen cabinet into your design is a great way to add in a ton of extra storage space. Plus, no one wants to have to leave the bathroom and head to a hall closet for a new bath towel or extra toilet paper!
For bathrooms with plenty of space, create a seamless recessed linen for a sleek, custom look. For those who are shorter on space, consider combining your full-height linen storage with your vanity setup, such as cabinets on one or both sides of the vanity cabinet. If space is really tight or you simply want additional product storage close at hand, consider adding a shallow center linen tower between the sinks that sits on the countertop and runs to the ceiling.
Finally, if you have your toilet in a separate water closet, be sure to add a small recessed, built-in, or pretty freestanding cabinet for supplies you may need right at hand, such as extra toilet paper. By planning for more storage than you think you will need, your future self will thank you for plentiful storage space to keep the bathroom functioning efficiently and hide all of the ugly clutter.