6 Master Bathroom Layout Ideas That Value Efficiency And Relaxation

Whether you're starting from scratch or renovating an existing space, there are so many design and practical features to consider for creating a fantastic master bathroom — though, that term is now seen as outdated and is more commonly referred to as a primary or owner's bathroom. During the planning process, think about who will be using the space and which features your family would like to incorporate (two sinks versus one with more counter space, tub versus larger shower, heated floors, etc.) Plus, how much and where to locate storage or the overall look or vibe you want the space to exude.

All of these factors, as well as any existing spatial constraints, will play a role in designing the layout of your new primary bathroom. As an interior designer, my two main goals for creating a successful primary bath layout, aside from gorgeous aesthetics, are always efficiency and a spa-like relaxed vibe. The space needs to be practical and run like a well-oiled machine to prevent clutter and eyesores from taking over.

Plus, when a space is designed to actually work well for your needs and looks amazing to boot, the relaxation factor comes naturally. In addition, introducing indulgent luxury features certainly helps add to the serene spa vibes. With those goals in mind, let's dive into my six favorite tips to consider when planning the layout of your en suite, which include creating proper sight lines and focal points, thoughtful space planning for looks and functionality, and ample storage for wrangling the inevitable clutter.