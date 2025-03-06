How To Get Rid Of Gnats In Plants Using Natural Remedies (& Which Ones To Skip)

Being a plant parent is one of life's greatest joys. They're not picky eaters, they don't need help with homework, and they rarely complain. However, you probably don't also want to be the proud parent of hundreds of fungus gnats that your plants might be hosting — and if you've never been on the receiving end of a fungus gnat infestation, consider yourself lucky. The experience is similar to having fruit flies, but actually goes deeper. With fungus gnats, the ones you can see are not your biggest problem; it's the larvae that are lurking below the plant's soil. That's where they do their damage by nibbling away at the plant's roots until the plant is stunted, wilted, or even dead.

Assuming you don't want this problem in your home, the easiest way to stop a fungus gnat infestation is preventing it happening in the first place. The gnats are attracted to plants because of the soil's moisture. Once they've identified an acceptably wet surface, they lay their eggs on top. So if you don't overwater your plants, and thus avoid saturating the top layer of soil, you can avoid the gnats. You can do this by submerging your plant pots in a container of water for up to an hour.

If you already see the pesky gnats swirling, however, it's time to get down and dirty with some DIY pest control. We're here to tell you which of the most widely suggested treatments against fungus gnats are the easiest, safest, and most effective — and which ones aren't worth your time.