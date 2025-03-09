Are Snake Plants Toxic To Cats Or Are They Safe To Have In Your Home?
Snake plants are a popular and beloved choice for adding some life to your home. The primary reason is obvious: They are notoriously easy to care for, and have even been suggested to be particularly effective at improving indoor air quality. But while this beautiful greenery may look harmless, there are quite a few common household items that are dangerous to cats, and these plants are among them.
If you have a furry, purry friend, there is a good chance that you have already put some effort into cat-proofing your home, but you might've overlooked the snake plant — and that's a problem, because sadly enough, snake plants are toxic for cats (and they're also toxic for dogs).
Though they are not usually fatal, snake plants can cause gastrointestinal distress if ingested. As it turns out, all parts of the plant are actually toxic to cats, as they contain saponins — an organic chemical compound that has a bitter taste and soap-like qualities. If you do end up with an incident of your kitty snacking on saponins, call your vet (or poison control) to determine the proper action. Do not attempt to induce vomiting on your own. Monitor your cat's behavior with professional guidance, as your feline family member may require additional care in the form of medication or IV fluids.
Here are some similar plants that won't cause a kitty calamity
Having a feline with an affinity for foliage doesn't mean you have to forgo any plants in your home. If you do have a snake plant already, you will just want to make sure that you keep it somewhere out of their domain. What that means, of course, will depend on the determination and physical abilities of your particular cat.
If you want to have some plants within paw's reach, choose options that are nibble-friendly. If you want a similar look on a smaller scale, you can try a Haworthia, which is a striped succulent, and safe for cats. The equally non-toxic spider plant is a nice, large option to consider. Money trees and button ferns are also excellent options if you want something that will grow quickly and easily without endangering your pets. And after all this, if you still aren't quite confident in your green thumb and just miss the easy care of your old snake plant, well... you can always style fake plants in your home for an evergreen solution.