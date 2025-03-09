Are Snake Plants Toxic To Cats Or Are They Safe To Have In Your Home?

Snake plants are a popular and beloved choice for adding some life to your home. The primary reason is obvious: They are notoriously easy to care for, and have even been suggested to be particularly effective at improving indoor air quality. But while this beautiful greenery may look harmless, there are quite a few common household items that are dangerous to cats, and these plants are among them.

If you have a furry, purry friend, there is a good chance that you have already put some effort into cat-proofing your home, but you might've overlooked the snake plant — and that's a problem, because sadly enough, snake plants are toxic for cats (and they're also toxic for dogs).

Though they are not usually fatal, snake plants can cause gastrointestinal distress if ingested. As it turns out, all parts of the plant are actually toxic to cats, as they contain saponins — an organic chemical compound that has a bitter taste and soap-like qualities. If you do end up with an incident of your kitty snacking on saponins, call your vet (or poison control) to determine the proper action. Do not attempt to induce vomiting on your own. Monitor your cat's behavior with professional guidance, as your feline family member may require additional care in the form of medication or IV fluids.