8 Gorgeous Bathroom Flooring Ideas That Aren't Just Basic White Tile

Out of the many home projects you can get yourself into, redesigning your bathroom might be one of the most fun. We use this area on a daily basis for important tasks and get a few moments of relaxation and privacy. It's a small slice of your home that can, and arguably should, transport you away from your daily life and as your own peaceful haven. A basic white tile has long been the staple of this space, but it may just be time to start shaking things up.

As you enter a bathroom you want to feel a mix of comfort, function, and design. While white tile does the job of creating a space that feels clean and minimized, thinking out of the box and opting for flooring that is more unique and intentional can be both timeless and transitory. Your bathroom flooring can play around with texture, pattern, size, and color, so buckle up and get creative!