8 Gorgeous Bathroom Flooring Ideas That Aren't Just Basic White Tile
Out of the many home projects you can get yourself into, redesigning your bathroom might be one of the most fun. We use this area on a daily basis for important tasks and get a few moments of relaxation and privacy. It's a small slice of your home that can, and arguably should, transport you away from your daily life and as your own peaceful haven. A basic white tile has long been the staple of this space, but it may just be time to start shaking things up.
As you enter a bathroom you want to feel a mix of comfort, function, and design. While white tile does the job of creating a space that feels clean and minimized, thinking out of the box and opting for flooring that is more unique and intentional can be both timeless and transitory. Your bathroom flooring can play around with texture, pattern, size, and color, so buckle up and get creative!
Create a dramatic, comforting bathroom with dark flooring
Don't be afraid to go bold in the bathroom. Saturated dark floors are the perfect way to set the mood. Choose a forest green, dark blue, or even black tile color that'll make you feel like you've sunk into a luxurious dream. Pair your dark flooring with lighter accents (decor, lighting, or vanity) to add warmth and contrast to the space. Don't worry about going too bold, dark bathroom colors will ramp up the drama of your bathroom and can be used to draw attention to certain statement pieces like your bathtub or vanity.
Transport yourself with exotic patterns
Boring white tiles in the bathroom won't do much for your imagination. Consider exotic patterns instead and find yourself transported to your favorite dreamy location. Tiles can be found in designs that lend themselves to certain aesthetics, like Moroccan style blue-and-yellow floral patterns. Others can utilize different materials to create that vacation vibe, like terra cotta for a warm and earthy Spanish-inspired bathroom. Always wanted to escape to the Italian countryside? Choose small, square tiles with bright patterns, and if you can, include a free-standing bath in true Italian style.
Create striking focal points with tile design
Gone are the days of rigid uniformity. You no longer need to be constrained by a single, cohesive bathroom floor. Instead, use a contrast in your bathroom tiles' color and/or size to create a striking focal point, and highlight standout features like a clawfoot tub. Try laying white- or neutral-colored tile for most of the floor and then a different, darker color just surrounding the bathtub. This unique design will make your tub an eye-catching focal point. Use this technique to showcase any feature of your bathroom you find worthy.
Use different patterns
If you're stumped on your bathroom flooring, start by letting go of simple tile arrangements and consider other options. Herringbone is a timeless choice that lays rectangular tiles in a V-shaped pattern. You can vary the design by inserting a row of smaller squares within the pattern or alternating sizes. If you don't like herringbone, consider alternate layouts like basket weave, lace, and adapted picket fence tile patterns to see which best suits your vision and your bathroom. By choosing one of those patterned floor options, you will instantly add dimension, visual interest, and a sense of movement to your bathroom.
Consider different types of flooring
Another way to escape the clutches of a basic white-tile bathroom is to consider flooring options that aren't tile — or at least don't look like it. How about some mock wood floors? There are actually porcelain tiles out there that are made to mimic the look of wood, and it really is convincing. This option can be an unexpected way to give your bathroom a rustic foundation. If industrial or modern is more your style, concrete flooring is an excellent choice too, as it is both extremely durable and has an elegant design.
Think about different tile sizes
Though larger tiles are often used in bathrooms, consider adding small penny tiles for a more dynamic appearance. Penny tiles have a non-slip surface, so they're great for high-traffic wet floors. Many professional contractors prefer these small tiles, as they're easier to install in areas like the shower where they need to be sloped to the drain. This tile's size will bring texture to your flooring, and they're available in different colors and materials like ceramic, marble, and glass, which means you'll have a lot of room for design freedom.
Limestone floors add texture and warmth
To avoid a lot of extra upkeep compared to other floor tile types, consider limestone bathroom floors. This natural stone can come in a variety of finishes that range from polished to textured, as well as multiple colors and shades. Based on your choice of color and finish, limestone can fit both rustic and elegant bathroom styles, and will require less upkeep and regular maintenance than marble. Limestone flooring is an excellent choice for an earthy and comforting foundation in your bathroom.
Still love the white look? Opt for marble flooring
If you lean towards minimalist design but want to branch out from plain white flooring, consider some natural stone options like marble tile. Marble's mostly white coloring gives you the bright, airy feel you may be searching for while its natural variations will add just enough warmth and contrast to keep the space from feeling too sterile. You can spice things up a bit with hexagonal marble and opt for grout in a different color. Pairing white tile with gray grout will add some dimension to the otherwise flat white flooring.