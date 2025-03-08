What To Do When Your HVAC Unit Ices Over In Wintry Weather

Having a full HVAC system can be a godsend amid more extreme seasons. Whether you need to crank the heat during winter, efficiently blast your A/C during summer, or just filter your air quality, keeping regulated ambient conditions is one of the best ways to stay comfortable. However, an air conditioning system needs to be prepared for winter regardless of whether it's installed in one room or if it's an outdoor unit that feeds central vents. If you don't cover or remove your air conditioner (without blocking the condensing unit pump if it powers your heater), the refrigerant inside can fall below freezing temperatures, leading to ice forming. Too much winter build-up can waste energy, but also lead to hundreds of dollars worth of damage. So, how do you fix a frozen A/C unit?

Conventional HVAC heat pumps have a defrosting cycle which can run on 30-, 60-, or 90-minute intervals to warm the outdoor components, but this inadvertently cools indoor spaces — and may not be strong enough to clear the problem. Trying to scrape ice may lead to damage, as might solutions like pouring hot water on the unit. There are broad steps one can take to prevent HVAC systems from freezing over, such as removing outdoor debris or snowfall and trimming back foliage to promote better air flow, but winter conditions are likely just exacerbating issues that already require maintenance. You may have no choice but to turn off your thermostat and wait a few hours for the unit to defrost in order to fix things once your HVAC unit thaws.