Where Did Cup-A-Bug Insect Catcher End Up After Shark Tank?

Afraid of bugs, but a softie at heart? Hate seeing creepy crawlers in your home but can't bring yourself to kill them? You're not alone! Entrepreneur Justin Huang felt the same way, which is why he took his invention, Cup-a-Bug, to "Shark Tank" in the ABC show's Season 15.

Cup-a-Bug is a clever tool Huang engineered to gently capture bugs in a little cup and safely release them outside — no squishing required. "What about those of us who would rather not take a life? That's where Cup-a-Bug comes in," Huang told the Sharks. "We've made it more convenient to catch a bug than to kill it." The gadget itself looks like a plastic cup, kind of like Tupperware, with a sliding lid controlled by a handle. Just position it over the bug, slide the lid shut, and voilà. The critter is trapped until you can set it free.

Huang calls himself a "bug sympathizer" with a background in mechanical engineering. Determined to become an entrepreneur, he spent his nights taking free online engineering courses. Eventually, he had the skills to design the Cup-a-Bug insect catcher. "Shark Tank," which brings in entrepreneurs seeking investment from seasoned investors (AKA the "Sharks"), has produced many great and iconic home products that are still on the market today, so let's take a look at whether Cup-A-Bug is one of them.