Where Did Cup-A-Bug Insect Catcher End Up After Shark Tank?
Afraid of bugs, but a softie at heart? Hate seeing creepy crawlers in your home but can't bring yourself to kill them? You're not alone! Entrepreneur Justin Huang felt the same way, which is why he took his invention, Cup-a-Bug, to "Shark Tank" in the ABC show's Season 15.
Cup-a-Bug is a clever tool Huang engineered to gently capture bugs in a little cup and safely release them outside — no squishing required. "What about those of us who would rather not take a life? That's where Cup-a-Bug comes in," Huang told the Sharks. "We've made it more convenient to catch a bug than to kill it." The gadget itself looks like a plastic cup, kind of like Tupperware, with a sliding lid controlled by a handle. Just position it over the bug, slide the lid shut, and voilà. The critter is trapped until you can set it free.
Huang calls himself a "bug sympathizer" with a background in mechanical engineering. Determined to become an entrepreneur, he spent his nights taking free online engineering courses. Eventually, he had the skills to design the Cup-a-Bug insect catcher. "Shark Tank," which brings in entrepreneurs seeking investment from seasoned investors (AKA the "Sharks"), has produced many great and iconic home products that are still on the market today, so let's take a look at whether Cup-A-Bug is one of them.
What happened when Cup-a-Bug went on Shark Tank?
Cup-a-Bug is a gadget that you could probably see yourself using. It's a big upgrade from the old cup-and-paper trick, making bug-catching safer, easier, and far less nerve-wracking. The design is simple but clever: A small plastic cup attached to a long arm and a handle-activated sliding lid that smoothly opens and closes to trap and release bugs. The extended arm lets you keep your distance while still reaching high-up spots like walls and ceilings. Plus, the cup tilts for tricky angles, and a built-in brush helps nudge stubborn bugs out of corners. If squishing bugs or dealing with messy DIY sticky traps isn't your thing, this could be a great alternative. Whether you're scared of bugs or just don't want to hurt them, this bug catcher also means no more scrubbing gross bug splatters off your walls.
The inventor's pitch won over Mark Cuban, but not just because of his product's smart design — it was also because of Justin Huang's personality. The founder choked up several times during his pitch, admitting that he was really nervous. Instead of putting off the Sharks, this nervous energy actually endeared him to them: While Huang had walked into the Shark Tank asking for $50,000 in exchange for 10% of his company, Cuban was drawn to Huang's quirky inventor spirit and made him an offer he couldn't refuse: $75,000 for 20% of the company, outbidding the original ask.
This "geek to geek" deal wasn't just about Cup-a-Bug, it was an investment in all of Huang's future inventions. Huang accepted Cuban's offer, even shedding a tear as he left the studio.
What did Cup-a-Bug and its founder do after Shark Tank?
@cupabug_official
Reply to @lynette_005 I'm still looking for a flying cockroach but here's a crane fly for now. #cupabug #fyp #vegan♬ Edge - REZZ
So, this "Shark Tank" episode aired in February 2024. What has happened with Justin Huang and Cup-a-Bug since then?
The company has been steadily moving forward. On TikTok, where Huang shares videos of live bug captures and releases, the company has more than 112,000 followers. One of the account's most popular videos hit 40 million views, and updates have continued since then. On Instagram and TikTok, Huang has also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from his "Shark Tank" experience. One fun detail? He showed how he engineered the "bug-a-pult" for the show — a tiny catapult that flung a plastic bug at the Sharks when they lifted a lid during his pitch.
On the company's website, Cup-a-Bug has been growing a user photo gallery featuring the insect-catching gadget in action. As it turns out, people aren't just using it for bugs. Some have even caught lizards, mice, and frogs with it. As for additional investors? That's still unclear. But Huang's relative quiet since the episode could just mean he's busy working on (A) getting Cup-A-Bug out there, and (B) his next big invention.
Is Cup-a-Bug still around?
And now for the real question — is Cup-a-Bug still in business? Yes, you can still order the invention through the company's website for $39.99, with free shipping in the U.S. and international shipping available for an additional cost. The product also comes with a 90-day warranty and refund option. Cup-a-Bug is also available on Amazon U.S. for $44.99. With 31 ratings and an average of 4.1 stars, Cup-a-Bug seems to be going steady, while still being a small business with a modest operation. Some of the latest reviews are from December 2024, proving that people are still ordering and trying the product.
Huang has been producing several videos that are available on the website and the company's YouTube channel helping troubleshoot some issues with the product. For example, the company has shared tips on how to fix the gadget if it's not opening properly and how to tighten the string mechanism. This suggests that Cup-a-Bug is actively addressing some of the negative reviews, particularly those regarding the lack of instructions or concerns about product quality.
What's next for Cup-A-Bug's Justin Huang?
@cupabug_official
Thank you for all the Cup-a-Bug love and support these past few years. I appreciate all of you so much. it's been an amazing journey. I hope TT doesn't get banned but if it does, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone. -Justin from Cup-a-Bug♬ original sound - Cup-a-Bug!
Remember, Cuban didn't just invest $75,000 in Cup-A-Bug, he invested in Huang as an entrepreneur. Cuban's interest wasn't just about the product but about Huang's drive and spirit.
In January 2025, just before the short-lived TikTok ban in the U.S., Huang posted an update video. In it, he thanked his followers on the platform for their support, acknowledging all their comments and encouragement. But Huang didn't stop there. He used the opportunity to showcase his latest invention: an automated self-watering planter. This new gadget has a tank of water with a built-in pump and an LCD screen that displays the moisture level and lets you choose a desired moisture threshold. The planter uses a soil sensor, and if the soil's moisture level dips below the threshold you've chosen, water flows from the tank into the planter through a little tube. While it's not being sold commercially just yet, it's pretty cool to see what's brewing behind the scenes.