Galvanized Stovepipes: Completely Safe Or Ludicrously Dangerous?

Is it safe to use galvanized stovepipe indoors? Conventional wisdom says the pipe gets hot and releases toxic zinc fumes that can result in metal fume fever (MFF). The caution seems to center around welding, though it's also one of the known dangers of cutting galvanized steel. However, when you assess the real risks of using a galvanized Class A double- or triple-wall stove or chimney pipe indoors — based on the temperatures involved in MFF and the surface temperatures (usually around 200-300 degrees) of double- and triple-wall insulated pipe — there doesn't seem to be much of an issue.

Of course, some people do get metal fume fever, and it's instructive to understand why. In a report by the Louisiana Poison Control Center, the distribution of MFF was tracked by occupation. Other names for MFF, like "brass founder's ague" and "Spelter's shakes," suggest what we know about sufferers: They generally come from professions involved in industrial bronzing, galvanizing, copper rolling, or welding of zinc or galvanized iron. Welders made up 73.3% of the reported cases, with another 7.6% made up of blacksmiths and construction workers. The remaining 19.2% of patients were of unknown occupations.

The point of the paper is that awareness of MFF — and considering the occupation of the patient — will help in making more correct MFF diagnoses in the future, since occupational exposure is a key identifying trait of those at risk for it. And understanding the difference between being one of these workers and just having a galvanized stovepipe in your home is important to understanding the (likely) non-risk of the latter.