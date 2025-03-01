Going On Vacation? Here's An Important Home Maintenance Task You're Likely Forgetting

One of the best parts of taking a vacation, besides the magical memories made, is getting those slightly reduced water, power, and gas bills at the end of the month. Let the fancy hotel, loving relative, or wary Airbnb host pay for your partner's extra long showers, your kid's refusal to turn off lights, and your penchant for running both the heat and the ceiling fan every night to achieve optimum sleep conditions.

There are a few things you can do to save money on your electric bill when you aren't home, such as unplugging certain devices. Of course, you needn't unplug everything in your home every time you leave for a few days. The refrigerator, for example, consumes a huge amount of electricity, but is a necessary evil (evil in the energy sense, but also in the sense that it is where the Ben & Jerry's is kept). For some devices, like the oven, it's just not worth it. Sure, unplugging the oven may save a few pennies, but resetting the oven clock is a hassle. Also a hassle? Figuring out how to unplug the oven.

However, many devices in your home can be categorized as "energy vampires," meaning they continue to suck energy even when powered off. Unplugging energy-suckers like smart devices and chargers, as well as adjusting your thermostat and water heater settings will save your hard-earned cash, reduce energy waste, and even protect your home and belongings from electrical surges.