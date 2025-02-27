Warning Signs Of A Roof Rat Problem (And Crucial Preventative Measures To Take)

No one likes uninvited guests — especially the kind that move in full-time and never pay rent. That's exactly what roof rats do. These small rodents, between six and eight inches long, look a lot like their rat relatives. But they're sleeker, with black or brown fur, a pointed nose, big ears, and their signature long, hairless tail, and unlike their street-savvy rat cousins who might infest your backyard, roof rats prefer the high life — literally. They tend to nest in attics, garage storage spaces, rafters, roofs, and even inside walls.

So how do you know if you have a roof rat problem? Hunker spoke with Ben Hottel, an entomologist at Orkin, in an exclusive interview, to get some answers. He shared how to spot the signs of an infestation, the best ways to get rid of these unwelcome guests, and most importantly, how to keep them from coming in. As he explained, "They tend to use utility lines and tree branches as bridges to enter homes, rather than scurrying across the ground."

And there are good reasons why you don't want them settling in. "Roof rats and other rodent species can be carriers of a variety of diseases," Hottel warned, and he listed the examples of rat-bite fever (which you can contract through a bite or even contact with a dead rat), salmonellosis (which spreads through food or water contaminated by rat feces), and leptospirosis (a disease transmitted when rats eat and contaminate stored food in your pantry). Ready to evict these tiny squatters? Here are his expert recommendations.