Signs That Your Yard Is A Bad Fit For Edible Landscaping

While there are many pros to growing your own food, one big con is that it can attract uninvited critters and even people into your yard. In her exclusive interview with Hunker, gardening YouTuber Ashley Esakin said, "From personal experience, people don't mind getting groceries from your garden." So if that sort of thing would bother you, maybe edible landscaping isn't the best choice for you.

If you want to incorporate edible landscaping without unwanted guests, consider keeping it to a fenced-in backyard instead of front and center. You can also help keep pests at bay by choosing certain strong-smelling flowers and herbs (such as peppermint and lavender) known to repel mosquitoes, spiders, wasps, deer, rabbits, and more. But if you wish to avoid these types of animals and insects altogether, edible landscaping may not be for you.

Of course, based on your soil and the amount of sunlight your yard receives, the decision whether to have edible landscaping might be made for you. When asked which yards are best for edible landscaping, Esakin said, "The best [have] 12+ hours of sunlight, loam soil, [and] good airflow to prevent against fungal/bacteria diseases." Loam soil is a mix of clay, silt, and sand, and has the perfect level of moisture retention and drainage needed for edible plants. If your yard has pooling water after it rains, it is a sign your soil has poor drainage and may not be the best fit.