How To Tell If A Circuit Breaker Is Bad (And The Next Steps To Take)

Circuit breakers, despite any techy magic happening beneath the surface, should be the most predictable things in the world. If they encounter a ground fault or an overcurrent/overload situation (or some types of electrical arcing, depending on the breaker), they should shut down the circuit. No drama, other than figuring out what to do with the stuff in your stalled bread machine. There should be no buzzing, no burning smells, no scorching or sparking, no hot circuit breakers or inexplicable flickering of lights.

Bad circuit breakers are uncommon, but uncommon things happen all the time. Breakers that are defective from the manufacturer are exceedingly rare, and a quality breaker can last over 40 years. But an expected lifespan means something happens at the end of that lifespan: the circuit breaker no longer does its job.

If experience any of the signs above, you're past the point of much diagnosis. Turn off the breaker. If that doesn't stop the sparks or buzzing, turn off the power to the entire house and call an electrician. But there are subtler signs that might prompt you to do a little investigation before investing in that electrician's new Maserati. If you experience frequent tripping that seems unwarranted by a circuit's load, the breaker is a sensible thing to check. It's also a good idea if your breakers are quite old (say, older than 30 years), have signs of physical damage like cracked cases or visible corrosion, if your power fluctuates for no apparent reason, or if a breaker simply doesn't act like you expect it to act. Again, these should be the most predictable devices in your house.