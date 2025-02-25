The Window Treatment Trend That's Set To Dethrone Neutral Curtains

Any large design element in a space — such as a rug, wall paint, or the main upholstery piece — can instantly make a big impact on the room's aesthetic. Drapery is no exception. Changing the drapes is one way to instantly transform the look of the entire room in one simple swap, no renovation or major overhauls required. If you have safe, neutral drapery, the only thing it's adding to the room is a layer of softness and texture, which I will admit is very valuable in creating a finished, refined space. However, by incorporating color, pattern, and/or texture to the mix, you can achieve that and more.

In the same way you would choose a rug for a room, I would emphasize the importance of considering other elements in the space to ensure the drapery complements rather than fights with the rest of the design. I always order drapery fabric samples before committing, to get a better and more realistic idea of how they will coordinate with the room's other colors and patterns. If you are still having trouble picturing it, use a program like Canva or Photoshop to do a quick, rough mock-up with the new drapery layered on top of a photo of the existing space, so you can better visualize the impact and aesthetic. When in doubt, your friendly neighborhood designer would also be happy to help give you a visual representation!