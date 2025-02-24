The Creative IKEA Hack That Transforms Under-Stairs Space Into Useful Storage
Household storage is often an important factor for homeowners, whether you've got an abundance of things and struggle to find a proper place for them all, or simply love that sleek, minimalist design and want to add hidden storage to your space. Maximizing your area and getting creative are going to be key factors in upping your organization and storage game.
One area in the home that can often be a dead space is under the stairs, unless you're Harry Potter, of course. Clever under-the-stairs ideas will help you make the most of every square inch of your home. Adding storage to this oft-forgotten area will give you a surprising amount of extra usable space while also dressing up a previously empty area.
This simple hack sneaks extra storage into your home using the IKEA KALLAX cabinet. You'll use a little bit of your DIY skills (think cutting, framing, sanding, and painting, plus adding some wheels) to customize this cabinet so it fits perfectly under your stairs. The end product will look aesthetically pleasing on the outside and expertly hide household items like shoes, electronics, and more on the inside.
Maximize your space with a variety of design options
Ikea Kallax - understairs built ins 🖤 Black woodwork is my fave! . More details and tutorials on this project on my IG. #ikeakallax #ikeahack #ikeaatmyplace #ikeahacks #stairsstorage #ikeastorage #stairsdesign #blackstairs #paintedstairs #diyhomedecor #diyideasforhome♬ original sound - houseprojectuk
The IKEA KALLAX comes in a variety of designs, including cabinets or single cubes with both open and closed options. No matter which KALLAX you choose, your basic steps start with measuring the area to know exactly how many cubes or which cabinet to use, and if you'll need to cut down the units at all. After measuring, sand and paint your KALLAX with your preferred color. Next, place the KALLAX under the stairs, frame with MDF board, and finish with caulk. Once everything is in place, paint your MDF to match your KALLAX for a seamless finished product. Add trim or shiplap to the space like TikToker @houseprojectuk did for a more elevated design that further hides and camouflages the storage unit.
If you choose the KALLAX cabinets, you can add something like Andutees caster wheels to the bottom for easy, slide-out access. If you opt for single cubes, they can be stacked to fit in your space and fitted with fabric boxes like Neaterize's black boxes for storage. You can also keep some cubes open and display minimalist decor items that spark joy. Got a family pet? Take this DIY a step further. During your build, frame out some empty space that you can slide their bed into, creating the perfect cozy setup for your best friend. You can add shelving above the bed area, creating a truly maximized area that stores items, showcases favorite home decorations, and homes your pet, all at the same time!