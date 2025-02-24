The Creative IKEA Hack That Transforms Under-Stairs Space Into Useful Storage

Household storage is often an important factor for homeowners, whether you've got an abundance of things and struggle to find a proper place for them all, or simply love that sleek, minimalist design and want to add hidden storage to your space. Maximizing your area and getting creative are going to be key factors in upping your organization and storage game.

One area in the home that can often be a dead space is under the stairs, unless you're Harry Potter, of course. Clever under-the-stairs ideas will help you make the most of every square inch of your home. Adding storage to this oft-forgotten area will give you a surprising amount of extra usable space while also dressing up a previously empty area.

This simple hack sneaks extra storage into your home using the IKEA KALLAX cabinet. You'll use a little bit of your DIY skills (think cutting, framing, sanding, and painting, plus adding some wheels) to customize this cabinet so it fits perfectly under your stairs. The end product will look aesthetically pleasing on the outside and expertly hide household items like shoes, electronics, and more on the inside.