Reuse A Thrifted Basket To DIY A Beautiful Footed Planter On A Budget

Hit up your favorite thrift store for your main items for this project. Any type of wicker basket will do and you can use multiple baskets with different styles to create a contrasting display. While you browse, keep an eye out for curtain rod finials for the feet of your planter. After selecting your items, head home to assemble this inexpensive DIY.

Start by removing unwanted pieces on the baskets like hardware, lids, or handles. Once you've prepared your basket, it's time to paint. You can choose bright colors for a daring look, subdued colors for a more calming display, or use painter's tape to create patterns. For an elevated look while on a budget, you can mimic the designs of more expensive wicker planters you may fancy.

After painting is when you get to really take this DIY up a notch by adding curtain rod finials like TikToker @redeux_style did. Use ones you thrifted, any leftover options you may have at home, or if needed, buy some online like these Kamamina netted finials for less than $10. To add your finial feet, push them up through the bottom of your basket, then use washers on the inside to keep them in place. Now, just add your plant! Use plastic houseplants for easy-to-maintain, no-mess planters, or add a liner to your basket and pot your favorite real flowers or greenery.