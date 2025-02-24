Reuse A Thrifted Basket To DIY A Beautiful Footed Planter On A Budget
Plants are an easy and beautiful addition to any spot in your home. They instantly freshen up the space and tie in nature in a way that can add both texture and interest. Whether you'd like to add greenery indoors or outdoors this thrifted basket DIY is an inexpensive and unique way to display your plants.
Oftentimes, vintage wicker baskets can be found at thrift stores or flea markets for a mere few dollars. Throw in some curtain rod finials, paint, and perhaps painter's tape, and you've got all you need to complete one of the best plant DIYs ever. The almost overwhelming variety of baskets you can find — not to mention the combinations of paint colors and patterns — means you can customize your basket planter in any way you wish. Grab a couple of baskets and create a nice plant display on your front porch or to adorn your entryway or kitchen windowsill with a great indoor plant idea. This project can easily be kept within a tight budget and will instantly brighten up your space.
Finials give this DIY project a unique touch
@redeux_style
Hit up your favorite thrift store for your main items for this project. Any type of wicker basket will do and you can use multiple baskets with different styles to create a contrasting display. While you browse, keep an eye out for curtain rod finials for the feet of your planter. After selecting your items, head home to assemble this inexpensive DIY.
Start by removing unwanted pieces on the baskets like hardware, lids, or handles. Once you've prepared your basket, it's time to paint. You can choose bright colors for a daring look, subdued colors for a more calming display, or use painter's tape to create patterns. For an elevated look while on a budget, you can mimic the designs of more expensive wicker planters you may fancy.
After painting is when you get to really take this DIY up a notch by adding curtain rod finials like TikToker @redeux_style did. Use ones you thrifted, any leftover options you may have at home, or if needed, buy some online like these Kamamina netted finials for less than $10. To add your finial feet, push them up through the bottom of your basket, then use washers on the inside to keep them in place. Now, just add your plant! Use plastic houseplants for easy-to-maintain, no-mess planters, or add a liner to your basket and pot your favorite real flowers or greenery.