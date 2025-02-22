12 Attractive Exterior House Colors That Go With A Metal Roof
The major exterior updates or initial design decisions that contribute to your home's curb appeal, such roofing, siding, or paint, can cost a pretty penny and are serious investments, so people tend to do some substantial planning before pulling the trigger. One such high-ticket exterior feature that has been gaining popularity over the past few years is metal roofing. Though they are more of an upfront investment than their shingled counterparts, metal roofs are an extremely durable, lightweight, sustainable, and waterproof building material that can last well over 50 years. So it's easy to see why metal roofing has been gaining traction as a practical and beautiful choice for new and renovated home exteriors.
But once you have your heart set on a metal roof, the next decision becomes choosing the perfect exterior paint color to compliment and highlight your gorgeous roof selection. With so many options out there, it is hard to know where to even begin. Below are twelve incredible shades to consider for your home, as well as which metal roof colors pair best with each to make an incredible duo. Let's get started!
Metal roofs of all tones look incredible with a white exterior
There is hardly a more classic exterior combination than white siding or stucco with a dark roof, but you can take this timeless palette to the next level by pairing a beautiful creamy white with a bronze or black metal roof. A gorgeous bust of contrast against the fresh, airy siding, metal roofs make a white house really pop. Alternatively, consider an amazing taupe metal roof for a softer tone-on-tone look or opt for a copper roof to warm up your home's exterior.
Beloved dark blue exteriors look dreamy with a wide variety of metal roof colors
An absolute crowd-pleaser, a muted gray-blue hue from a gorgeous slate blue mid-tone to a striking navy is a foolproof option to elevate with a metal roof. Medium blue colors are ideal paired with neutral-toned (not too warm or cool) gray metal roof tones ranging from equal in color value to dark. Alternatively, consider a copper or black metal roof with deep navy shades that can hold their own against the contrast. Compliment dark blue exteriors with natural wood for a softer, more rustic look.
A black exterior with matching metal roof gives you home some serious wow-factor
Black exteriors are very hot right now for modern homes, as well as an updated, striking option for traditional farmhouses. Add in a black metal roof, and you have the perfect recipe for a dramatic, unforgettable exterior. Ideal nestled among green trees and scenery, you can also pair this high-contrast hue with organic natural stone or wood tones to soften the edges and find a beautiful balance.
Light and airy gray tones are versatile with many metal roof colors
A light gray home exterior has a beautiful light and airy presence, like that of a home on the coast in New England. Add some welcome contrast to modernize the shade with a dark black or bronze roof. Alternatively, lean into the softer traditional side with a tonal soft gray for the roof as well. As one of the most timeless exterior colors, light gray is an easy choice for a tranquil, elegant exterior that will work flawlessly with many metal roof colors.
Luxurious yet organic dark green exteriors look spectacular with bronze or black metal roofs
Deep green exteriors look straight out of a luxury magazine, with their striking appearance bringing to mind images of evergreen trees and dark forests. When paired with a bronze or black metal roof, these moody yet serene green shades look perfect on both modern and farmhouse exteriors. Add in elements of natural wood for a rustic, organic vibe that blends in flawlessly with the scenery.
Versatile dark bronze looks stunning on both traditional and modern homes with metal roofs
A slightly softer version of the black colorway, a bronze metal roof looks extremely elegant and high-end when paired with a monochromatic exterior paint color. Dreamy on both traditional farmhouse and more modern exteriors, bronze is a warm, versatile color selection that's neutral, but still impactful. Bring out the warm undertones by pairing it with natural wood tones or modernize it with pops of black.
A light taupe exterior with a matching metal roof has a heavenly tone-on-tone effect
A perfect blend of gray with rich, warm undertones, light taupe is a timeless exterior color choice. Warmer and more nuanced than gray but airier than beige or brown, this lovely neutral looks fantastic with a metal roof that is the same color or slightly darker than the paint color for a chic tonal aesthetic. While you could go slightly darker on the roof, going too high-contrast will disrupt the beautiful color-wash effect taupe does so perfectly.
Eye-catching yet soothing charcoal tones look fantastic with dark gray or black metal roofs
For those wanting a decent amount of contrast but perhaps not quite as bold as a black exterior, a gorgeous charcoal tone is a great option to consider pairing with a dark gray or black metal roof. Not as warm as a bronze but not as bold as black, this powerful yet soothing hue is right at home on traditional, historical, or modern interiors alike. You really can't go wrong with charcoal!
Muted sage green brings a soft, organic quality when paired with mid-tone metal roofs
A beautifully muted sage green brings the serenity of the outdoors right onto the exterior of your home. Darker tones like olive can hold their own against black or dark bronze metal roofs, but medium and lighter shades work more harmoniously with mid-tone metal roof color options. Or really make a statement by complimenting a sage green exterior with a copper roof and natural wood tones.
A desaturated mid-tone brown-taupe looks rich with a bronze metal roof
A stunning desaturated mid-tone brown-taupe with a matching or darker bronze roof is a gorgeous option for those wanting to go a little lighter and/or warmer than charcoal gray. While this hue can look fantastic on modern exteriors thanks to the low saturation of color, brown tones have always been right at home on more rustic, traditional exteriors. As with the others on this list, natural wood accents will add an organic warmth to pop the brown tones of this hue.
Create happy coastal vibes with a light blue and mid-tone metal roof
A happy, airy coastal option, light blue exteriors are a fun choice for those who want a little color but want to stay in the soothing, sophisticated earth tone family. Ranging from a cheery desaturated baby blue to a light, soft blue-gray, this cool tone looks perfect with a light or mid-tone gray metal roof with white trim. Evoking images of the blue sky and soft ocean waves, this look works best on charming historical homes or farmhouses.
Light beige with a matching metal roof is a timeless choice with an exquisite warmth
Another light, timeless neutral, a desaturated airy beige looks elegant and calming on a home's exterior. The warmer sibling to light taupe, pair it with a similarly-warm light or mid-tone metal roof color option for a lovely monochromatic and tonal aesthetic. Organic wood and many tones of natural stone make a soft beige's undertones really shine and bring the classic color to life with exciting textural contrast.