12 Attractive Exterior House Colors That Go With A Metal Roof

The major exterior updates or initial design decisions that contribute to your home's curb appeal, such roofing, siding, or paint, can cost a pretty penny and are serious investments, so people tend to do some substantial planning before pulling the trigger. One such high-ticket exterior feature that has been gaining popularity over the past few years is metal roofing. Though they are more of an upfront investment than their shingled counterparts, metal roofs are an extremely durable, lightweight, sustainable, and waterproof building material that can last well over 50 years. So it's easy to see why metal roofing has been gaining traction as a practical and beautiful choice for new and renovated home exteriors.

But once you have your heart set on a metal roof, the next decision becomes choosing the perfect exterior paint color to compliment and highlight your gorgeous roof selection. With so many options out there, it is hard to know where to even begin. Below are twelve incredible shades to consider for your home, as well as which metal roof colors pair best with each to make an incredible duo. Let's get started!