Will Frozen Pipes Thaw On Their Own And Can You Speed Up The Process?

Freezing temperatures are a dangerous reality all across the United States, with the National Weather Service reporting thousands of injuries from just winter storm traffic conditions every year. There's an extended checklist of how to prepare your home for winter, as frost can have impacts that range in severity from killing plants to forming ice dams on your roof, leading to potential severe water damage. One particularly dangerous aspect of winter conditions is unprotected water pipes freezing when waterlines are exposed to the cold for several hours.

The good news? Frozen water pipes will begin to thaw on their own when freezing weather subsides. Around 20 degrees Fahrenheit is the threshold where you should expect pipes to be impacted, though outdoor pipes and those in less insulated areas like the garage are more vulnerable. It is also important to remember that your hot water is piped in from a separate heater, so you may only get the pipe for one temperature or the other thawed at any given time. If you hear gurgling sounds, water may be moving through the pipes and taking any leftover ice along for the ride.

Should you wait for the pipes to self-thaw, though, or take action? Thankfully, there are steps you can take to speed the thawing process up. However, the defrosting process is when damage really becomes apparent, meaning it's best to take preventative measures before having to deal with frozen pipes.