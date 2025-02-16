Don't Throw Out Old Nail Polish — Here's A Hack To Use It When Working With Screws

The process of adding nail polish to loose screws couldn't possibly be easier: Simply apply a layer of polish onto the screw threads and re-screw. Allow the varnish to harden and bond the screw to the surrounding wood before use (roughly one hour).

Nail polish is a great option for fixing loose screws, especially if you already have it on hand and want to save some money. To sweeten the deal further, nail polish will protect the screws from rust and is fully removable when you are ready to update your space with new knobs. Later on, if you find you need to loosen a stuck screw sometime after you've done the nail polish trick, try heating it up with a hairdryer or hot water.

Of course, professionals don't use nail polish: for them, the product known as Loctite Threadlocker is the popular choice, and if you find yourself dealing with loose screws often, it might be wise to add it to your screw-tightening arsenal. Like nail polish, you simply need to brush the threadlocker onto the threads, though it takes longer to fully cure (about a day). That said, that's a whole other product to buy, and if you already have nail polish sitting around, you might as well use it in this handy way.