Air Purifier Vs. Ionizer: What's The Difference And Which Is Better For Your Home?

We may not realize it, but the air inside our homes could be making us sick. Although it might look and smell fine to us, indoor air quality can vary greatly from house to house. Contaminants like dust, cleaners, mold, pollen, pet dander, outdoor pollutants, viruses, and even pesticides can be swirling around inside our living spaces. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), most people spend about 90% of their time indoors. And the agency warns that indoor air quality can sometimes be worse than outdoor levels!

While there are many ways to improve your indoor air quality, investing in an air purifier or an ionizer are two options that can keep pollutants at bay. However, which one is right for you?

The main difference between air purifiers and ionizers is the method with which they clean the air. An air purifier uses a layered filtration system to remove pollutants as air passes through the device. Ionizers, on the other hand, charge air particles electrically with negative ions, causing them to adhere to surfaces in the room rather than float freely. There are benefits and drawbacks to each and which you choose may depend on what specific pollutants you're trying to remove from the air. It also may depend a little bit on some medical considerations.