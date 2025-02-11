The Hazardous Extension Cord Mistake That Can Cause Serious Damage

Extension cords are both a necessity and — and least, when it comes to the way we use them — a terrible idea. We have very precise, some would argue overly guarded, regulations about the electrical wiring in our walls, but once that power gets to the outlet, it's every man for himself. To use them safely, you're expected to have an unrealistic level of expertise.

You know what's actually realistic? That somebody will get cold at night and decide to plug a 1500-watt space heater into a cheap 16-gauge extension cord designed for Christmas lights. Which, to make it very clear, you should never, ever do.

The only thing easier than misusing an extension cord is ignoring the constant parade of vague warnings against misusing them. Without an idea of what the problem actually is, and how serious it is, it doesn't take. That's why Hunker spoke exclusively with Dan Mock, VP of Operations at Mister Sparky Electric, about safe and unsafe uses of electrical extension cords, and he filled us in on the details. He put the problem in clear terms: "You should never plug a space heater into an extension cord as it is considered a serious safety risk and can potentially cause a fire due to the high electrical current a space heater draws, which most extension cords are not designed to handle," Mock said. "Always plug a space heater directly into a wall outlet."