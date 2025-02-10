Signs Groundhogs Are Camping Out Under Your Home (And What To Do About It)

How much ground could a groundhog hog, if a groundhog could hog ground? Quite a lot actually. Groundhogs (also known as woodchucks, whistlepigs, or if you attended Vassar College, "womp-womps") are cute. But besides having a particular pension for weather prediction, they can be a menace when it comes to your lawn. These oversized rodents might be digging tunnels through your grass that can leave large holes. Their extensive burrow systems will not only leave your garden in disarray, but also threaten the stability of your land and house, too. Their underground tunnels also have anywhere from two to ten entrances, so even one groundhog could leave you with a collection of holes throughout your property.

Although it's common to see groundhogs out and about — especially if your property is a hog-hotbed — there are ways to determine whether it's actually groundhogs you are dealing with or another burrowing rodent like a mole. Groundhogs will leave behind some obvious signs of digging. This can include holes and piles of dirt around your home, as well as damage to crops and ornamental plants due to marking territory and snacking. In addition, if you have a garage, shed, or porch attached to your home, look for signs of digging around there first. You may also hear high-pitched whistling noises, which is how they communicate.

Though not quite as aggressive of a chewer as beavers, they can do some damage with their teeth; not only underneath your home, but also wooden stairs, tiles, and more. If you see signs of a groundhog, you'll definitely want to deal with the problem sooner rather than later.