Bring A Touch Of Luxury To Your Bedroom With This Stunning DIY Accent Wall Idea
Bedrooms should be a comforting, calming place that brings about a sense of peace ... but making a space feel Zen doesn't mean that you have to completely forgo any personality. Sometimes, a bit of visual interest is exactly what you need to make a space feel homier and more like your own — something that is paramount in what is, when it comes down to it, the most personal room in your home. Bedroom accent walls are a popular way to accomplish this, and while they can be as easily applied as a roll of wallpaper or a can of paint, one of the more intriguing touches you can add is a luxe shelf right over the headboard, done in a tastefully decorative manner that matches the accent wall as a whole.
The idea behind this wall is to create a visual focal point as well as create more usable space, since the shelf can then be used for decorations, or even a spot to keep small items while you sleep — such as glasses, wedding rings, and so on. One tip to keep in mind is that if you have a headboard — or are planning to ever have one — you want to make sure that the shelf hits at least a couple inches above the tallest part of the headboard. This is not just for aesthetic reasons, but also practical ones.
The DIY accent wall shelf is easier to make than you think
If you decide to take on this project, you can probably make it yourself it without much trouble. To start, you will need either a wallpaper or paint color for the top half of your wall. You will then need some sort of wood paneling for the bottom half— this could be some stylish shiplap for you modern farmhouse lovers, or some beadboard, or even something much more modern like a slatted wood or square paneling. Finally, you will want a thin shelf that will extend across the length of the room. This can be attached simply to the wall with 2.5 inch nails secured into studs, atop a 1.5 inch panel cap for additional support.
While you may think it better to just put the shelf over the bed, consider elongating it, as this will actually make your room feel bigger and more expansive. Overall, this hack gives you a ton of play room when it comes to color, pattern, style, and even use. You can go light and bright with a pastel paint, and white or light wood, you could embrace the color drenching paint trend and make everything on that wall saturated with a single color.
The shelf element can also be used as a way to display items like art, books, trinkets, and so on, or you could go for an earthier vibe with some plants or lamps. Even better, the overall structure of this build is pretty basic, so you can always switch it up with a quick wallpaper or paint swap if you feel the itch for change in the future.