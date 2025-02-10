Bring A Touch Of Luxury To Your Bedroom With This Stunning DIY Accent Wall Idea

If you decide to take on this project, you can probably make it yourself it without much trouble. To start, you will need either a wallpaper or paint color for the top half of your wall. You will then need some sort of wood paneling for the bottom half— this could be some stylish shiplap for you modern farmhouse lovers, or some beadboard, or even something much more modern like a slatted wood or square paneling. Finally, you will want a thin shelf that will extend across the length of the room. This can be attached simply to the wall with 2.5 inch nails secured into studs, atop a 1.5 inch panel cap for additional support.

While you may think it better to just put the shelf over the bed, consider elongating it, as this will actually make your room feel bigger and more expansive. Overall, this hack gives you a ton of play room when it comes to color, pattern, style, and even use. You can go light and bright with a pastel paint, and white or light wood, you could embrace the color drenching paint trend and make everything on that wall saturated with a single color.

The shelf element can also be used as a way to display items like art, books, trinkets, and so on, or you could go for an earthier vibe with some plants or lamps. Even better, the overall structure of this build is pretty basic, so you can always switch it up with a quick wallpaper or paint swap if you feel the itch for change in the future.