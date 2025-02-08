Why Do Some People Put Fabric Softener In Their Toilet Tank (And Is It A Good Idea)?

No one likes a toilet that stinks to high heaven. In the quest for a fresher, more pleasant bathroom, some people have started to try an unusual so-called hack: adding fabric softener to their toilet tank. At first glance, it makes sense. Fabric softener has a crisp, fresh scent, so why not use it to cure a smelly toilet?

The idea is that with every flush, the water releases a pleasant smell, getting rid of bad, unwanted toilet odors. Some even claim it helps clean and disinfect the toilet bowl. But hold on. Just because something sounds good online doesn't necessarily mean it's a good idea. In fact, this trick might even do more harm than good.

Fabric softeners work by using oil-based chemicals that coat the fibers of your clothes, towels, and sheets. It's that additional oily coat that makes the laundry soft! In order to do this effectively, fabric softener is designed not to mix with water — it actually repels it. Otherwise, fabric softener would wash away during the rinse and lose its softening effect. But because it is hydrophobic, fabric softener in the toilet tank can create serious problems for your plumbing, causing more harm than good!