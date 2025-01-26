13 Events Your Homeowners Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover

With so many unforeseen events that could arise and lead to house damage, homeowners insurance is a must for protecting your home. While there are dozens of insurance companies with different policies to choose from, most plans work the same way. Generally, if something unexpected occurs, like a fire or theft, your coverage can help you cover the cost of repairing or replacing your belongings. Additionally, most companies provide liability coverage, so you won't be stuck with legal fees or the cost of hospital visits if someone outside your home is injured. However, you may want to look at your insurance closely to make sure you know what will be covered.

Unfortunately, there are several issues you may face that feel unexpected to you, but insurance companies may view the circumstances a bit differently. Certain natural disasters require their own insurance, and some events will only be included if you discuss add-ons with your agent. Before you decide on a policy, carefully review the fine print and talk to your agent about any scenarios that may concern you and your specific circumstances. That said, you may be surprised to find out the many events homeowners insurance doesn't typically cover. Let's get into some of these scenarios so you can be prepared and avoid a costly surprise down the road.