13 Events Your Homeowners Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover
With so many unforeseen events that could arise and lead to house damage, homeowners insurance is a must for protecting your home. While there are dozens of insurance companies with different policies to choose from, most plans work the same way. Generally, if something unexpected occurs, like a fire or theft, your coverage can help you cover the cost of repairing or replacing your belongings. Additionally, most companies provide liability coverage, so you won't be stuck with legal fees or the cost of hospital visits if someone outside your home is injured. However, you may want to look at your insurance closely to make sure you know what will be covered.
Unfortunately, there are several issues you may face that feel unexpected to you, but insurance companies may view the circumstances a bit differently. Certain natural disasters require their own insurance, and some events will only be included if you discuss add-ons with your agent. Before you decide on a policy, carefully review the fine print and talk to your agent about any scenarios that may concern you and your specific circumstances. That said, you may be surprised to find out the many events homeowners insurance doesn't typically cover. Let's get into some of these scenarios so you can be prepared and avoid a costly surprise down the road.
Pet damage
Four-legged friends can make your house feel like a home, but they can also cause some unsightly damage to it. You may see that your homeowners insurance covers pets and assume you're covered even if your dog chews through the drywall or tears your carpet while you're away. Because it's tricky to prove that damage from pets wasn't done intentionally, they won't cover the costs of damage done to your home or belongings in this circumstance. Instead, pets are covered on the liability portion of your insurance. So, while you won't get compensated if your pet damages your home, your homeowners insurance will provide coverage if your pet damages someone else's property or inflicts an injury. That said, some policies exclude certain breeds that are considered aggressive.
Animals can be a bit unpredictable, but you can take a few precautions to avoid costly damage. Minimize scratching by staying on top of your pet's nail trimming appointments and adding a few scratching posts if you have a cat. Keep a towel or tray underneath water bowls to keep the splashes from creating water stains on a wood floor. The best way to keep your dogs from damaging your home is to properly train them and make sure they get plenty of exercise each day. Take your pup on daily walks or play with them so they can channel their energy in a healthy way, rather than taking it out on your furniture and property.
Pests
It's not just domestic animals that homeowners insurance doesn't cover; damage caused by rats, mice, and other pests isn't covered on most policies either. So, if you have mice chewing up your electrical wires or termites eating their way through your home, you'll likely have to pay for an exterminator and repairs out of pocket. Although policies will pay for structural damage caused by unforeseen events, companies view an infestation as a preventable loss because precautionary measures could've helped to avoid the situation. That said, they may cover certain circumstances, such as fire damage caused by mice chewing on electrical wires.
Although each home is different and will require different prevention methods, generally, the best way to keep pests out of your home is by eliminating their food sources and sealing any gaps they could enter. Rodents can squeeze through holes a fraction of their size, so use caulk to seal up any openings or cracks around the exterior of your home, even if they're small. Similarly, termites and other small insects can get through tiny cracks, so patch those as well. Keep food, including pet food, sealed and put away to deter mice or rats. To prevent termites, only use treated wood for your deck and home, keep plants and mulch at least a few feet away from your house, and don't leave any paper or cardboard products outside for long. It's also a good idea to get a termite inspection every so often to reduce worry.
Damage from corroded pipes
Water damage is one of the most common types of property damage homeowners face, and they rely on their insurance to help cover the associated costs. Most homeowners insurance policies will cover repairs and replacements needed if a pipe suddenly bursts in your home. However, there are a few circumstances where your claim may be denied due to negligence, like ignoring long-standing issues or having old corroded pipes. Not only will they deny your claim for repairing the pipes, but they won't cover any resulting damage.
When a pipe bursts in your house, flooded water can destroy your ceiling, walls, electrical wiring, and your belongings, which can be extremely costly to repair and replace. In some cases, a ruptured pipe can go unnoticed for weeks, resulting in even more destruction. Have your pipes inspected regularly, and replace any that are corroded. Although they may seem to work fine for the time being, the corrosion slowly weakens the pipe walls, and then it's just a matter of time before they eventually burst.
Construction work damage
There's nothing worse than hiring a handyman to fix something in your house, only to realize they took shortcuts to get the job done. Homeowners insurance will usually cover damage that is a result of poor workmanship, such as a fire that broke out due to an electrician not wiring the room correctly. That said, they may not cover certain damages if they aren't listed on your policy. However, if you're unhappy with sloppy work done by a contractor, your insurance company will not approve your claim. Instead, you'd have to contact the contracting company and attempt to come to a resolution.
Before you hire a handyman, do some research to make sure you get someone qualified for the work you need done. Ask friends, family, and neighbors if they know of any contractors who've done similar work on their homes that they were happy with. Once you have a few candidates, ask a few questions about their experience and inquire about references. Most importantly, double-check that the person you hire is licensed and insured. Determine how much they charge and if it fits within your budget. It may take some time to find the right person, but it'll be worth having peace of mind.
Simultaneous events
Sometimes, natural disasters can cause multiple types of damage to your home all in one night. Even if your policy covers wind damage, your claim may be denied if another event, like flooding, occurs simultaneously and isn't included. This is what's referred to as an anti-concurrent causation clause, and companies with this clause in place aren't required to pay for either source of damage if the events occurred within the same timeframe. For example, if a thunderstorm with high winds causes a flying tree branch to break your window the same night that heavy rainfall floods your home, you may not be covered because flooding isn't included in your policy.
When choosing an insurance policy, carefully review the anti-concurrent causation clause and ask your agent any questions you may have. If you live in an area that's prone to weather events that aren't included in your policy, it may be worth asking your agent if there are any additional coverages available you may need for your home.
Wear and tear
Unfortunately, nearly every homeowners insurance company has a wear-and-tear exclusion, meaning they will not cover any damage that results from natural deterioration over time. So, if you've had the same shingles on your roof for decades and your roof begins to leak, it's unlikely they'd approve your claim. Insurers have this exclusion in place to protect them from providing coverage for issues that may have been prevented with maintenance. However, some circumstances can get a little tricky. For example, if you have a damaged roof collapse under the weight of a heavy snowstorm, insurance companies may see it as pre-existing damage rather than damage from the snow itself.
When you've owned your home for a while, it's easy to become accustomed to how it looks and sounds, sometimes underestimating potential issues. Have plumbing inspected every two years, and get roof inspections at least once each year, though you may need someone to check things out after a severe storm. If you see any issues like warped siding, a caved-in roof, water damage, or rusty pipes, address them sooner rather than later. It may seem fine now, but by putting it off, you could risk unexpected damage that insurance may not cover.
Vandalism
Vandalism comes in many forms, from someone spray painting graffiti on your siding to smashing a window in an attempt to break in. Because people can be unpredictable, homeowners insurance will usually cover any damage caused by a third party who intentionally caused it. Although your coverage likely covers vandalism if your home is unoccupied, it will not apply if your home is vacant — meaning you and your belongings are no longer in the home. So, if you're buying a house and have moved all your furnishings out, vandalism will no longer be covered once the house is vacant for 30 or 60 days, depending on the state you live in.
If you expect to leave your house vacant for any reason, contact your insurance agent to discuss your options. You may be able to obtain vacant home coverage, which would keep you insured until you return or sell your home. Stay prepared so you can be protected in the case of vandalism, whether you're living in the house or not. Keep records of any valuables you have, like artwork, jewelry, or designer bags, so you'll have proof of ownership. Call the police and take photos immediately if your home is vandalized, and avoid making any major repairs until your claims adjuster assesses the damage.
Sewer backups
There are several reasons you may experience sewage issues, such as clogged pipes or sump pump issues, some of which can cause an extreme amount of damage to your property. Although many believe the damage caused by sewage will be taken care of by their insurance company, this typically isn't the case. Unfortunately, standard homeowners insurance doesn't cover sewer backups, as it's considered a separate peril that requires added coverage.
If you want to make sure you're covered in case of a sewer backup, talk to your agent about sewage backup insurance. With this optional add-on, the insurance company will help cover the cost of fixing the sewer line and clearing the sewage out of your home. However, they'll still assess the events to determine the cause, and not every situation will be covered, especially if the damage comes from negligence. To prevent sewer backups, only flush toilet paper and throw non-degradable objects in the trash. Stay on top of plumbing inspections and consider having a specialist install a backwater prevention valve.
Pool accidents
While you may already be dreaming about swimming in your own pool this summer, there are several things to consider before installing a pool, like understanding the details of your homeowners insurance policy. When you add a pool to your yard, your homeowners insurance often provides coverage if the damage is a covered risk within your policy.
For example, if heavy winds cause an umbrella to fly into the pool's structure and damage it, your insurance will likely cover at least part of the costs associated with repairing it, depending on your policy. Accidental damage — like someone with sharp jewelry scratching the liner — would likely not be covered. Failing to winterize or properly maintain your pool could also result in a denial. Additionally, while your pool is typically included within your insurance's liability portion, they won't approve claims if the injury results from negligence, like having a damaged diving board.
Although you can't guarantee there won't be an accident or damage done to your pool, there are a few precautions you can take. Implement safety measures, such as installing a fence or an alarm system, to help prevent accidents and injuries to your family and guests. Do your best to keep the area around your pool organized to minimize the risks of tripping over objects. Stay on top of maintenance, and learn how to shock a pool properly so you don't contribute to liner or mechanical wear and tear.
Mold
According to a study conducted by experts at the University of Cincinnati's Research Center, up to 40% of homes in the United States have mold issues. Because mold toxicity can cause respiratory issues like coughing, sneezing, and even asthma, it's crucial to eliminate your mold from your home as soon as possible. Unfortunately, mold removal can cost thousands of dollars depending on the severity and area of its growth. However, homeowners insurance typically won't cover mold removal costs unless it was caused by a covered peril, like an unexpected pipe burst. If mold has been growing for a while due to negligence, like failing to repair a leaking pipe or unsealed windows, you'll likely have to pay out of pocket.
Some common causes of mold growth in the house include moisture from pipe leaks, improper ventilation throughout the house, humidifiers, steam in bathrooms or kitchens, and lack of air circulation in damp rooms, such as the basement. To help prevent mold growth in your home, regularly check and repair leaks and seal any gaps around windows and doors. Decrease humidity in your home by running a dehumidifier in damp areas and using exhaust fans in the kitchen or bathroom during times when steam may be present. Consider hiring a mold inspector, especially if any rooms have a musky smell, someone in your family is experiencing allergies, or you notice mold-like discolorations.
Trampoline injuries
Trampolines aren't just fun for kids; they can be a source of healthy exercise for nearly anyone. Despite the benefits, trampolines can also be the cause of injuries to your family or guests, which may not always be covered by your homeowners insurance. Because trampolines have inherent liability risks and can be enticing to children, even if they're not part of the household, they're considered an attractive nuisance. Whether or not you have coverage depends on your policy, which may not have exclusions, exclude trampolines entirely, or provide coverage if you have safety precautions in place.
If you've decided to purchase a trampoline, contact your insurance agent to notify them and determine if they're covered or not. Additionally, failing to disclose a trampoline on your property could lead to your policy being canceled for misrepresentation. Whether or not trampolines are included in your policy, use safeguards to prevent potential injuries. Add cushioning to the springs around the perimeter, and consider placing a net around the trampoline to prevent friends and family from falling off while jumping. Inspect your trampoline regularly for broken parts, tears, and rust.
Flood damage
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), floods are responsible for causing the most damage compared to other weather-related events, and it only takes an inch of flood water to cause upwards of $25,000 of damage to the average house. Despite the high risks and costly damage, standard homeowners insurance policies typically don't include floods in their coverage. Although floods brought on by nature aren't typically covered, certain water damage may be included depending on your policy, like water suddenly overflowing a household appliance.
If you live in a high-risk flood area, there's a good chance you're required to have a flood insurance policy. However, because flooding can occur nearly anywhere in the United States, you should consider buying a policy, especially if you live near a water source, such as a lake. Depending on who you're insured with, you may be able to add flood insurance to your existing policy rather than obtaining it through another insurer.
Earthquakes or sinkholes
Even if you don't live in California or another area where earthquakes are more common, an earthquake can occur anywhere in the world. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), 39 states have been affected by at least one earthquake since 1990. However, most homeowners insurance won't cover damages caused by the Earth's movement, like earthquakes and sinkholes. Although you can purchase earthquake and sinkhole insurance, your policy typically will only focus on certain damages, so you may not get paid to replace all of your lost belongings.
Although you're not required by law to purchase earthquake insurance, it's recommended to purchase a policy if you live in an area prone to having them. Because certain regions experience higher seismic activity, insurers will typically offer different levels of protection depending on where you live. If you're unsure if earthquake insurance is right for you, look at the location of your property on one of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)'s earthquake hazard maps to get an idea of your risk.