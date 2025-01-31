Potential Downsides To Chaise Sofas You'll Wish You Knew Before Buying

When you are in the market for a new sofa or sectional, the sheer number of options out there for layout, features, and sizing — let alone design and fabrics! — is staggering. Sofa or sectional? Two seat or three? Loose or attached cushions? As a professional interior designer, I know full-well that the list of questions goes on and on. However, perhaps one of the most hotly debated sofa options is whether or not to buy a sofa with a chaise, the extended length seat for lounging in a reclined position with feet up.

Sure, a chaise lounge absolutely has its benefits. I personally think there's nothing better than kicking your feet up after a long day, stretching out in full relaxation mode. For a family room, a larger chaise provides a cozy multi-person snuggle spot for movie nights. A nicely positioned chaise can make wonderful use of an otherwise unusable corner when planning your room layout. Some sofas with chaises even have storage space, perfect for extra blankets or family game night supplies.

While it sounds like a no-brainer, there are also some potential downsides to committing to a chaise lounge configuration that I've seen time and again in my roles as both a professional interior designer and professional couch potato. From layout issues to awkward entertaining seating, the chaise lounge's lack of versatility and adaptability leaves it with some significant challenges to consider (or better yet, avoid) before making a purchase.