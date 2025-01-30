Can You Install Butcher Block Countertops Without A Professional? What To Know Before You Try

Installing butcher block countertops yourself may sound like a daunting task, but don't rule out the idea before you learn a little bit about the process. Yes, they're heavy, they're cumbersome, and there's a bit of a learning curve, but once you know the basics, you could save a lot of money by undertaking this kitchen remodel yourself. If you're good with tools and can borrow a friend (or spouse) to do a little heavy lifting, it's not impossible to pull it off.

Installing wood kitchen countertops can vary in price from around $50 to $150 per square foot. This wide range accounts for not only the cost for the quality of the wood you choose, but also labor fees for cutting and installation. If you're doing those parts yourself, you should land on the lower side of that figure.

Are you up to the task, however? To get a sense of what goes into this process, Hunker spoke exclusively with Irakli Khizanishvili, the founder and owner of Proslit Tile & Stone out of Los Angeles, to get some words of advice for people hoping to take on this project. He says that butcher block is actually a better DIY project than some other types of countertops, because you may already have the tools to do the job. "The primary difference lies in the material's flexibility and maintenance requirements," he says. "Butcher block is more forgiving to work with because it can be cut and shaped with standard woodworking tools, whereas granite and laminate often require specialized equipment." But there are a few things that could go wrong, namely in regard to cutting and sealing.