Can You Install Butcher Block Countertops Without A Professional? What To Know Before You Try
Installing butcher block countertops yourself may sound like a daunting task, but don't rule out the idea before you learn a little bit about the process. Yes, they're heavy, they're cumbersome, and there's a bit of a learning curve, but once you know the basics, you could save a lot of money by undertaking this kitchen remodel yourself. If you're good with tools and can borrow a friend (or spouse) to do a little heavy lifting, it's not impossible to pull it off.
Installing wood kitchen countertops can vary in price from around $50 to $150 per square foot. This wide range accounts for not only the cost for the quality of the wood you choose, but also labor fees for cutting and installation. If you're doing those parts yourself, you should land on the lower side of that figure.
Are you up to the task, however? To get a sense of what goes into this process, Hunker spoke exclusively with Irakli Khizanishvili, the founder and owner of Proslit Tile & Stone out of Los Angeles, to get some words of advice for people hoping to take on this project. He says that butcher block is actually a better DIY project than some other types of countertops, because you may already have the tools to do the job. "The primary difference lies in the material's flexibility and maintenance requirements," he says. "Butcher block is more forgiving to work with because it can be cut and shaped with standard woodworking tools, whereas granite and laminate often require specialized equipment." But there are a few things that could go wrong, namely in regard to cutting and sealing.
For a successful butcher block counter installation, measuring and cutting correctly is key
Counter installation expert Irakli Khizanishvili, founder and owner of Proslit Tile & Stone, tells Hunker that one of the biggest rookie mistakes in installing your own butcher block countertops is improper measuring and cutting. "Butcher block needs precise cuts to fit snugly against walls, appliances, and sinks, and small errors can lead to gaps or uneven edges," Khizanishvili explains. For example, sink cutouts are particularly challenging and he notes that errors in size or placement can lead to water damage.
Additionally, he notes that because wood is a natural material, it can change and shift for all kinds of reasons, including variations in temperature and humidity. "Homeowners must account for wood's natural expansion and contraction by allowing for slight gaps near walls or installing flexible fasteners to avoid cracking over time," Khizanishvili says. He adds that if these brackets and fasteners are installed incorrectly, it could lead to the countertop shifting, compromising its stability and durability. Don't assume this is a problem for way down the line, either. "If the countertop is secured too tightly or without room for expansion, it can crack or warp within weeks," he says.
Sealing butcher block countertops is another important step
Installation of a butcher block countertop also involves one very pivotal step that many overlook, according to Irakli Khizanishvili, founder and owner of Proslit Tile & Stone. As he tells Hunker, the most important thing is learning how to seal wood countertops properly. Failure to do so can result in moisture absorption, warping, or mold growth. "The most critical step is sealing the butcher block thoroughly, both before and after installation," he says. "Using a food-safe sealant protects the wood from moisture, stains, and bacteria, extending its lifespan." He says to be extra sure that edges and surfaces are properly sealed near high-risk areas like sinks and seams.
Then, you'll have to reseal your butcher block countertops regularly. It takes ongoing maintenance to prevent damage, Khizanishvili says, and that's something to consider if you're choosing it as a countertop material. "Materials like laminate are lower maintenance and granite is inherently more resistant to moisture and stains," he explains. With that in mind, it's recommended to reseal your butcher blocks every month at first, and then every six months from then on, if you're using mineral or tung oil. If you go with a polyurethane varnish like Waterlox, the wood cannot be resealed, but needs to be sanded down and refinished when damaged.
Clearly, while butcher block countertops are not an easy installation, they are a doable one for DIYers to consider. That said, Khizanishvili points out there's one last element that shouldn't be ignored if you want the best longterm results. "The final step is a thorough inspection of the installation to ensure everything is level and securely fastened," he says. "A slightly uneven countertop can cause functional issues and even impact the structural integrity of the entire installation."