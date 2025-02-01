Can You Get A Second Bloom Out Of An Amaryllis?

The amaryllis (Hippeastrum spp.) is a beautiful flower that can be a great choice to grow as an ornamental plant to naturally add decor to your home and can also look great outside as well. This native African plant has an exotic look and boasts a beautiful flowers shaped like trumpets that leaves many eagerly waiting for it to blossom. This stunning red bloom tends to appear sometime between the end of December and June and flowers between seven and 10 weeks.

As gorgeous as a single amaryllis bloom is, many may wonder whether they can get a second to appear as well. Fortunately, the answer is yes. A second bloom isn't too difficult to grow, but you'll need to be on the patient side when reusing amaryllis bulbs. Once your first bloom has withered, it will take nearly a year for the next bloom to appear. You'll need to take care of the plant during the interim to ensure that it stays healthy and blooms again in the future. Also, keep in mind that a second bloom isn't possible in all cases, like if you're growing your amaryllis in water or wax. An amaryllis needs soil and nutrients from the get-go if you want the biggest chance of a second blooming.