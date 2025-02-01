Can You Get A Second Bloom Out Of An Amaryllis?
The amaryllis (Hippeastrum spp.) is a beautiful flower that can be a great choice to grow as an ornamental plant to naturally add decor to your home and can also look great outside as well. This native African plant has an exotic look and boasts a beautiful flowers shaped like trumpets that leaves many eagerly waiting for it to blossom. This stunning red bloom tends to appear sometime between the end of December and June and flowers between seven and 10 weeks.
As gorgeous as a single amaryllis bloom is, many may wonder whether they can get a second to appear as well. Fortunately, the answer is yes. A second bloom isn't too difficult to grow, but you'll need to be on the patient side when reusing amaryllis bulbs. Once your first bloom has withered, it will take nearly a year for the next bloom to appear. You'll need to take care of the plant during the interim to ensure that it stays healthy and blooms again in the future. Also, keep in mind that a second bloom isn't possible in all cases, like if you're growing your amaryllis in water or wax. An amaryllis needs soil and nutrients from the get-go if you want the biggest chance of a second blooming.
Taking the right steps to get your amaryllis to bloom again
To get a second bloom out of an amaryllis, the plant needs to have a dormancy period of between eight and 12 weeks. First, you'll need to wait for the current bloom to fade. Then, you can deadhead the amaryllis and cut the stem about an inch from the bulb. Remove any yellow, withered stalks that remain but let any new leaves be, since these can help foster the growth of the second bloom. When dormant, the plant's temperature should stay between around 50 to 60 degrees. Keep the amaryllis in a dark place during this period of time and don't water it or add fertilizer. If leaves yellow, remove them. Remember that you should take care to place the amaryllis plant in a safe place — the bulb in particular can be toxic to pets, so don't let them near it at any time.
While dormant, be sure to inspect the plant from time to time. Once a shoot starts growing, take the plant out to a sunny location. Only put it outdoors if you live in USDA zones 8 or above. Remove any dead leaves that appear. Then, start growing it exactly as you would have the first time around. Water it regularly and provide it with liquid fertilizer. An all-purpose houseplant fertilizer from Purived will work well. A dormant bulb should bloom in about four to six weeks.