3 Tips For Buying The Right Extension Ladder

Ladders are both seriously simple and seriously important, much like airplane wings and Beatles songs. Modern ladders are well-made and increasingly safe, which probably contributes to the sense that you don't need to use a lot of energy choosing one ... but extension ladders? That can get a little tricky.

With a little attention to choosing a ladder of the correct length, material, and weight limit, you can definitely choose the right one for the job. But what if there's more than one job? Pros get around this by buying a lot of different extension ladders to cover the various height and capacity needs of the work they do (see: those painters' vans that trundle down surface streets with ladders balanced atop them like a circus unicyclist with pies in each hand). However, the average homeowner is going to need to make do with only a few ladders, and probably only one extension ladder, so the decision becomes a little more delicate. After all, nobody wants to be standing 16 feet in the air when they realize they made a mistake.

There are various considerations to keep in mind. There are safety features, an unbelievable number of accessories, and even other types of ladders that act like extension ladders in the right configuration. To get you started, though, we're mostly going to focus on the more rigid, traditional extension ladders.