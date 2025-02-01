Create A Hidden Pull Out Bar With A Simple IKEA Hack
Let's be honest, everyone loves a good savvy IKEA hack. The satisfying transformation from basic building blocks to something custom and creative is always fun to watch. But @dreamloftstudios took it to a whole new level when she shared on Instagram how she transformed three IKEA cabinets and bookcases into a stunning wall of built-in cabinetry with an incredible hidden feature: a secret pull-out bar that you can use for entertaining.
The basic premise is simple enough: two cabinets are connected together, have wheels added, and are then disguised seamlessly within a stationary surround of cabinetry attached to the wall. But the level of detail in which it was done — and the exciting possibilities to modify this premise for your own needs — is what makes it so special. With full access to the storage from both sides of the cabinets, it will work to store all of your entertaining needs while also providing a surface to serve food and drinks. Pure genius! To create your own high-end, secret living room bar that you can roll out from the wall for a party, head to IKEA for some staples, and keep reading to see how you can transform them into a truly impressive statement wall.
Use hidden casters under IKEA LOMMARP cabinets to create a secret mobile bar
To create your own hidden roll-out bar, purchase three of IKEA's beautiful LOMMARP cabinets and assemble them according to the instructions with the exception of the back panel and base. For the two cabinets being used for the bar, reinforce and connect the units with a plywood bottom. Add a filler piece between and on the outer edges of the two units to increase stability, fill gaps, and create straight sides for a flush look. Use heavy-duty casters on the bottom to finish the main structure of the rolling bar.
Next, use wood blocking to raise the base of the stationary cabinet to be perfectly even with the ones on wheels. Cover all three cabinet bases with a skirting board to make it look uniform and hide the casters. Finish the look by installing a countertop, like the marble used on Instagram, leaving a small seam between the stationary unit and the mobile bar cabinets. A stone countertop will be the heaviest to maneuver, while a wood or laminate countertop is lighter and more manageable.
Add strong handles to the inside top of the unit to assist with the process of pulling it out, as the flush-looking installation and heavy counter can make the bar challenging to move without a good grip. Consider applying a strip of clear low-friction tape to either side of the cabinet and the surrounding areas to further help it slide out more easily. The structure of your base cabinets and hidden pull-out bar is now in place, so it's time to get creative with custom touches.
An integrated bar is only one of many ways to customize this pull-out cabinet hack
To customize your secret bar, paint the IKEA furniture, including the cabinets, skirting boards, filler strips, and surrounding upper shelves, the same color to blend everything seamlessly. Don't forget to match the areas behind the cabinets so it looks just as fabulous pulled out as it does tucked away. Adding a fun pop of wallpaper or decorative wall treatment behind the cabinets could be an unexpected surprise. A decorative rod might prevent things from falling out of the cabinet when in motion.
You could use wall-mounted IKEA BILLY bookshelves as the upper portion of the built-ins. Alternatively, try floating open shelving or showcasing artwork above with lower cabinets only. Whatever personalization makes the most sense for your space, aesthetics, and needs, you'll rock your next party with an incredible bar space for serving food and drinks.
If you're not much of an entertainer and don't need a standalone bar, this secret pull-out cabinet would work wonders in other spaces and applications. For those with a small kitchen, create a pull-out island that can be used when needed and tucked away again when you're finished cooking. If you love to craft, create a secret crafting station that can be rolled-out for easy access all the way around. Or for those who work from home, use this secret pull-out cabinet as a dedicated desk that can be tucked away when the workday ends. The personalization options are endless with this versatile piece of furniture, making it the perfect IKEA hack to use as a starting point for any number of creative uses.