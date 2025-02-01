Create A Hidden Pull Out Bar With A Simple IKEA Hack

To create your own hidden roll-out bar, purchase three of IKEA's beautiful LOMMARP cabinets and assemble them according to the instructions with the exception of the back panel and base. For the two cabinets being used for the bar, reinforce and connect the units with a plywood bottom. Add a filler piece between and on the outer edges of the two units to increase stability, fill gaps, and create straight sides for a flush look. Use heavy-duty casters on the bottom to finish the main structure of the rolling bar.

Next, use wood blocking to raise the base of the stationary cabinet to be perfectly even with the ones on wheels. Cover all three cabinet bases with a skirting board to make it look uniform and hide the casters. Finish the look by installing a countertop, like the marble used on Instagram, leaving a small seam between the stationary unit and the mobile bar cabinets. A stone countertop will be the heaviest to maneuver, while a wood or laminate countertop is lighter and more manageable.

Add strong handles to the inside top of the unit to assist with the process of pulling it out, as the flush-looking installation and heavy counter can make the bar challenging to move without a good grip. Consider applying a strip of clear low-friction tape to either side of the cabinet and the surrounding areas to further help it slide out more easily. The structure of your base cabinets and hidden pull-out bar is now in place, so it's time to get creative with custom touches.