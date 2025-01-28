Hummingbird Houses Aren't Going To Attract More Hummingbirds. Here's Why
If you've ever scoured the garden center for ways to invite more hummingbirds into your backyard, you've likely stumbled across "hummingbird houses" — tiny, decorative structures marketed as ideal nesting spots for these enchanting birds. But while they might make for charming garden ornaments, they won't do much to boost your hummingbird population. That's because hummingbirds have highly specific nesting habits that don't align with these commercially sold shelters.
Birdhouses are perfect for birds that are cavity nesters, which are species that choose to nest in holes found in tree trunks or wooden crevices. These natural cavities provide a safe space for birds to lay eggs and build nests. But these won't work for hummingbirds, who are not cavity nesters. Instead, hummingbirds build small and delicate nests on tree branches, high above the ground. These look more like the traditional cup-shaped nests you see on top of branches, and they're made of fuzzy moss, lichen, twigs, moss, and spider silk. Therefore, it's more effective to support hummingbirds by planting vegetation they prefer, attracting the insects they rely on, and offering them water and food instead of attempting to provide a bird nest or house.
Hummingbirds make wonderful garden visitors. They're pollinators, beautiful, and delightfully small. Instead of spending money on a birdhouse that's misleadingly marketed to attract hummingbirds to your yard, there are more effective ways to bring these cute birds closer to your home. Start by planting flowers hummingbirds love. But there are other steps you can take to help them build their nests.
What to do instead of buying a hummingbird house
In addition to flowers full of nectar, you can also grow plants that hummingbirds use for their nests. Their nests are not like regular twig nests; they're much softer. To create these soft nests, hummingbirds like lichen and moss. They love trees with catkins, shrubs, and soft, fuzzy foliage. Consider planting black cottonwood (Populus trichocarpa), beech (Fagus spp.), or witch hazel (Hamamelis virginiana) to help hummingbirds build their nest with their preferred plant materials.
The final thing that holds the nest's structure together is spider silk. This gives hummingbirds nests that flexible, ultra-soft quality. So if you want hummingbirds, you need spiders! To help them out, avoid using insecticides. Not only are these bad for spiders, but they're also toxic to hummingbirds and to the bugs they rely on for protein. To go even further, try attracting insects to your yard so that hummingbirds can get the food they need. For example, you can hang a basket of overripe fruit in a tree to draw in fruit flies.
Beyond food and supplies, think about their lifestyle. Hummingbirds need water and food. They love to bathe and do so often, so you could add a water source like a mister to your yard. Finally, consider setting up hummingbird feeders! These feeders are specially designed to provide an easily accessible food source for these tiny birds, mimicking the nectar they sip from flowers. At the center of most hummingbird feeders is a reservoir for holding the "nectar," a simple sugar-water solution that you can purchase pre-made or make at home.