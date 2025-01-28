Hummingbird Houses Aren't Going To Attract More Hummingbirds. Here's Why

If you've ever scoured the garden center for ways to invite more hummingbirds into your backyard, you've likely stumbled across "hummingbird houses" — tiny, decorative structures marketed as ideal nesting spots for these enchanting birds. But while they might make for charming garden ornaments, they won't do much to boost your hummingbird population. That's because hummingbirds have highly specific nesting habits that don't align with these commercially sold shelters.

Birdhouses are perfect for birds that are cavity nesters, which are species that choose to nest in holes found in tree trunks or wooden crevices. These natural cavities provide a safe space for birds to lay eggs and build nests. But these won't work for hummingbirds, who are not cavity nesters. Instead, hummingbirds build small and delicate nests on tree branches, high above the ground. These look more like the traditional cup-shaped nests you see on top of branches, and they're made of fuzzy moss, lichen, twigs, moss, and spider silk. Therefore, it's more effective to support hummingbirds by planting vegetation they prefer, attracting the insects they rely on, and offering them water and food instead of attempting to provide a bird nest or house.

Hummingbirds make wonderful garden visitors. They're pollinators, beautiful, and delightfully small. Instead of spending money on a birdhouse that's misleadingly marketed to attract hummingbirds to your yard, there are more effective ways to bring these cute birds closer to your home. Start by planting flowers hummingbirds love. But there are other steps you can take to help them build their nests.