Ready To Have The Guest House Of Your Dreams? Costco Has You Covered

If you've ever dreamed of creating the perfect guest retreat, a backyard office space, or even a private studio, Costco might have just the solution you need. The retail giant, famous for its bulk deals and household staples, is offering DIY pre-fabricated studio sheds. These aren't your typical storage shed kits, and neither are they meant to be used as backyard and garden sheds — they feature sleek designs with glass windows, French doors, and stylish colored panels. They're modern and roomy enough to be a guest house.

These pre-made sheds provide an easy and cost-effective way to upgrade your property without the need for an extensive home expansion. The studio sheds are 12- by 10- foot and offer 100 square feet of space, which is enough space whether you're creating a tiny house for your guests or a separate office or gym. They offer a practical solution that's an in-between backyard shed and a full-on guest house.

The sheds are manufactured by Studio Shed, a company known for its modern and functional designs of pre-fabricated sheds. There are many models available, and Costco is offering one for $16,999.99. This panelized kit can be shipped across the country and assembled in just a few days. They're made of weather-resistant wood panels. Costco says that delivery typically takes up to five weeks, and if you're not satisfied, you can return the shed to any of Costco's warehouses worldwide.