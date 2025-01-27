Ready To Have The Guest House Of Your Dreams? Costco Has You Covered
If you've ever dreamed of creating the perfect guest retreat, a backyard office space, or even a private studio, Costco might have just the solution you need. The retail giant, famous for its bulk deals and household staples, is offering DIY pre-fabricated studio sheds. These aren't your typical storage shed kits, and neither are they meant to be used as backyard and garden sheds — they feature sleek designs with glass windows, French doors, and stylish colored panels. They're modern and roomy enough to be a guest house.
These pre-made sheds provide an easy and cost-effective way to upgrade your property without the need for an extensive home expansion. The studio sheds are 12- by 10- foot and offer 100 square feet of space, which is enough space whether you're creating a tiny house for your guests or a separate office or gym. They offer a practical solution that's an in-between backyard shed and a full-on guest house.
The sheds are manufactured by Studio Shed, a company known for its modern and functional designs of pre-fabricated sheds. There are many models available, and Costco is offering one for $16,999.99. This panelized kit can be shipped across the country and assembled in just a few days. They're made of weather-resistant wood panels. Costco says that delivery typically takes up to five weeks, and if you're not satisfied, you can return the shed to any of Costco's warehouses worldwide.
How to turn a Costco pre-fab into a dream guest house
Costco's pre-fabricated sheds come as DIY kits that include a detailed installation guide and 3D instructions. However, this is not a beginner-friendly project. You'll need to evaluate your foundation, prepare the flooring, construct all the walls, and install metal roofing and trims. It's a significant undertaking, best suited for someone with prior DIY and construction experience.
If you love the look of Costco's Studio Sheds but don't have the skills to build it yourself, you can hire a contractor for this project. The company that manufactures these DIY kits, Studio Shed, offers professional assembly services at an additional cost, allowing contractors to handle the entire setup of your guest house. This service allows you to have a finished guest house in less than a week.
You can run water, electricity, Ethernet, and even air conditioning through the shed to transform it into a comfortable, livable guest house. It's best to plan for these features ahead of time so that bracing can be added to the walls before installing drywall. Once the studio is set up, you'll have plenty of opportunities for customization. With ample space, you can easily fit a bed, a desk, and even a sink, tailoring the interior to suit your needs perfectly. The shed is insulated, which makes it a great place for both winter and summer guests.