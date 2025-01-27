How Your Dehumidifier May Be Harming Your Health

While you can avoid certain hazards by choosing a specific model, like this ToLife dehumidifier, some potential risks are more based on improper use than the machine itself. Despite being a common method of removing and preventing mold growth in the home, one of the biggest issues posed by dehumidifiers is mold growth. Although they are often used to prevent mold, the water collection container can easily become a breeding ground for mold. Luckily, this is pretty easy to prevent: simply make sure that you are cleaning your dehumidifier regularly to prevent any opportunity for spore growth.

Dehumidifiers can also overheat which may lead to sparks, smoke, or even fire. Once again, the serious risks here come down mostly to improper maintenance and cleaning, but just to be safe, it's best to keep it running only when someone is home. It should be noted that this was more of an issue with older models, and many modern dehumidifiers now have fail safes that will automatically turn it off should it begin to overheat. But it's best not to assume, and to be diligent about keeping a watchful eye during use.

You will also want to be conscious of where you place your dehumidifier — make sure that it is at least a foot away from any furniture or walls, and that the vents are completely unobstructed. For the best results, you will also want to keep all doors and windows closed so that you are only dehumidifying the air inside your home, and not taking on any additional humidity from the outside.