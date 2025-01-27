How Your Dehumidifier May Be Harming Your Health
To use a humidifier or a dehumidifer? That is the question. While it may not be quite as dire a contemplation as the infamous Hamlet speech, there are a ton of options when it comes to both humidifiers and dehumidifiers, which are of course followed closely by a slew of contradictory information. Some people use humidifiers in the winter, as indoor heat and outdoor cold can take a toll on the respiratory system (and suck moisture from the air), but for those who live in an area or house where humidity is more of a problem year-round or during warmer weather, many turn to dehumidifiers. However, you should know these seemingly harmless appliances could actually prove hazardous to your health if you're not careful.
The main issue with a dehumidifier may seem like giving the " I care too much" or " I work too hard" answer when grilled as to your greatest weakness, but they do in fact sometimes work a bit too well. If you dehydrate your space too much, you can suck the moisture out of not only your environment, but your skin and lungs as well, leaving those airways dry and exacerbating any advanced respiratory illnesses like pneumonia. Many non-electric dehumidifiers also utilize the chemical compound calcium chloride which is known to irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs, and can even cause serious damage after prolonged exposure.
Here's how to use a dehumidifier the right way — yes, you can use it wrong
While you can avoid certain hazards by choosing a specific model, like this ToLife dehumidifier, some potential risks are more based on improper use than the machine itself. Despite being a common method of removing and preventing mold growth in the home, one of the biggest issues posed by dehumidifiers is mold growth. Although they are often used to prevent mold, the water collection container can easily become a breeding ground for mold. Luckily, this is pretty easy to prevent: simply make sure that you are cleaning your dehumidifier regularly to prevent any opportunity for spore growth.
Dehumidifiers can also overheat which may lead to sparks, smoke, or even fire. Once again, the serious risks here come down mostly to improper maintenance and cleaning, but just to be safe, it's best to keep it running only when someone is home. It should be noted that this was more of an issue with older models, and many modern dehumidifiers now have fail safes that will automatically turn it off should it begin to overheat. But it's best not to assume, and to be diligent about keeping a watchful eye during use.
You will also want to be conscious of where you place your dehumidifier — make sure that it is at least a foot away from any furniture or walls, and that the vents are completely unobstructed. For the best results, you will also want to keep all doors and windows closed so that you are only dehumidifying the air inside your home, and not taking on any additional humidity from the outside.
The best alternative options for reducing humidity in your home
If you are looking for an option that you can keep in a space like a closet or pantry 24/7, you will want to get a non-electrical dehumidifier, as constantly running an electric appliance not only costs more, but requires more maintenance and attention. But if calcium chloride is a concern, there are alternatives like silica gel, Absorb Pro charcoal, and baking soda that can help keep moisture down — and pose less of a threat to your health. If you are a pet owner, you may not even have to purchase anything, as cat litter can be a great dehumidifier alternative as well.
If you want a plug-in option, look for a model that is easy to clean and has an auto-shut off. You also want to invest in a dehumidifier that has a humidity sensor. This will ensure that your home still retains some humidity, and it will save energy by shutting down the dehumidifier when it is no longer needed. If you are worried about your air getting too dry, you can opt for something like this Hoomace humidifier/dehumidifier combo, or an "air washer" like this Afloia humidifier and air purifier combo which will also help reduce allergens, mold, and micro-particles while still keeping your skin and lungs well hydrated.