Turn Your Floating Sink Into The Most Stylish Vanity With This IKEA Hack

One of the biggest challenges with floating bathroom sinks is dealing with exposed plumbing, which can detract from your bathroom's overall aesthetic. While some modern bathroom sink designs incorporate exposed plumbing as part of the style, older, budget-friendly, or basic models often leave pipes awkwardly visible.

The solution? A no-drill, no-screw IKEA hack that's affordable, stylish, and renter-friendly! This clever hack not only transforms the look of your sink, but also provides extra storage to keep your bathroom essentials organized. It's an ideal option for those who want a quick, cost-effective upgrade without the hassle of major home improvements. This is one of those rental bathroom ideas that is so good.

The hack involves placing a compact storage cart beneath your floating sink for vanity storage while cleverly concealing the exposed plumbing. The secret weapon? An IKEA armrest tray. It's a flexible, black accessory meant for your living room, but it can be repurposed to wrap around the sink's plumbing, effectively hiding it while maintaining a sleek, cohesive look. It's a simple yet transformative solution to turn your floating sink into a stylish, functional centerpiece.