Why You Should Add WD-40 To Your Grout Cleaning Routine

What makes WD-40 such a great bathroom cleaner is that its formula is specially designed to penetrate under the layers of grime to loosen them as it soaks on the surface, doing all the hard work for you and making scrubbing an unnecessary step. For use in indoor areas, there is a low odor WD-40 formula available, so you don't need to be worried about the fumes inside your home.

To use WD-40 to clean your bathroom tile and grout, simply spray on a layer of product and let it sit for a couple minutes to work its degreasing magic. Next, use a soft cloth or sponge to wipe it up, taking the stubborn mold, mildew, water stains, rust stains, scuffs, soap stains, and so much more with it. No painful scrubbing with an old toothbrush required! You may need to do a second quick pass with soapy water to be sure to remove all of the product and leave the surface dry.

Besides working like a charm on grout lines and tile, WD-40 is an overall bathroom-cleaning powerhouse. Remove tub and toilet rings with ease, quickly take soap scum off of glass shower doors, and banish every speck of bacteria and build-up from your showerhead, all thanks to its lubricating formula that can easily loosen many varieties of bathroom grime, stains, and scuffs. So, before you prepare to spend a back-breaking afternoon scrubbing your tile grout and other bathroom surfaces, head for the nearest can of WD-40 and save yourself the hassle.