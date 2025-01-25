Here's Why You Shouldn't Take The Legs Off Your Couch

Before you figure out how to pick the best sofa for your space, you'll need to answer some important questions. How big should it be? What color? What material? What shape? What style? When choosing a couch for your home, you definitely want to focus on things like comfortability, durability, size, and style. If you're into minimalist décor, searching for the best minimalist couches for every budget can lead you to the streamlined no-legs couch. Couches with no legs certainly fit with a sleek and modern aesthetic, but if you're feeling tempted to change the style of your couch by removing its legs or purchasing one without legs, you may want to reconsider.

A couch with no legs can result in a variety of different issues including difficulty cleaning, trapped dirt and moisture, and constant friction that leads to damage. If you're really wanting a change of pace with your couch and love the look of one with no legs, there are some other options that will avoid this style's pitfalls.