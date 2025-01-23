Outdated Gardening Trends To Say Goodbye To In 2025

Just like fashion trends, garden and landscape designs also change with the times. Not as quickly as fashion, to be sure ("Those marigolds are SO last year!"). Over time, however, certain trends catch on as others fade out. If you're looking to have the hippest garden on the block, then it's time to embrace the new and leave some old, dated ideas behind. If you're old enough to remember mirrored gazing balls and other gaudy "yard art," you know that change can be for the better. And the really good news is, your yard may be all the healthier for it!

The TL;DR is that overly manicured spaces are passé in favor of more natural, eco-friendly options. No longer do we gravitate toward formal designs and non-native plants when we can instead embrace native species in more natural, less-structured spaces. Sprinkle in a little high-tech gadgetry, and now we're in 2025! Embracing the new while honoring the wild is the wave of the future. This type of "eco-optimism" in gardening is partly a reflection of the sobering climate times we live in mixed with trending ideas we find all around us. And, just like fashion, garden trends are highly subjective, so see which of these land for you and which ones might need to take a hike, like "mom jeans." Or are those still in?