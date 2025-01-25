An Easy DIY Wall Towel Holder Is The Perfect First Woodworking Project

The specific dowel lengths you purchase for this woodworking project ultimately isn't important, just note that two full pieces will be the vertical length of your towel holder — unless you decide to trim them. Your other two pieces should be cut into four 4-inch chunks and two 9-inch chunks, either with a mechanical circular saw (which you might own to cut molding) or a hand saw. Pre-cut dowels should also be available at most hardware stores.

Laying the long dowels down, you can set your 4-inch chunks at each edge so they create a C shape. Wood glue is more than apt to attach these pieces, but the power tool route (which @theflippedpiece demonstrates) would use a nail gun on the back side of the long dowel. Then, attach your 9-inch chunks to the ends of the 4-inch pieces, connecting both halves in the shape of a bench. Smooth over your bench with sandpaper, either manually or with a mechanical sander, and then you can decorate the towel holder however best fits your bathroom's aesthetic! For example, you could consider adding a shiny wood finish. Just make sure to apply something like Godora pure tung oil for waterproof sealing.

You can latch your newly crafted woodworking masterpiece to the wall using nails, or more user-friendly solutions like Velcro strips. Once it's set, your rack should be just wide enough to hold a handful of folded shower towels stacked atop one another. Try buying towels in different colors to create patterns like tapestries up the wall!