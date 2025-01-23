Use A Screwdriver To Get The Ideal Miter On Wood Edges

Avoiding politics and religion is a good rule of thumb for pleasant conversations, but if you really want to get some woodworkers riled up, try bringing up the topic of burnishing mitered edges. This common practice uses a hard, rounded tool to crush the fibers along two boards' edges and close a small gap in a miter joint. It produces a great-looking edge. For an example, see @madebetterhome's mantle build on Instagram. It's easy, fast, and perfectly sufficient for most DIY projects.

So what's the problem? There usually isn't one; it's no more problematic than using wood filler or plugging a countersunk screw hole. People use this trick for an imperfectly cut miter — usually produced by a miscalibrated miter saw — or to create a square build. Structurally, such a minor imperfection is usually irrelevant; wood glue and mechanical fasteners typically provide a miter joint's strength anyway. As long as the rest of the piece is in square, this is largely an aesthetic issue ... not a matter of craft and quality.

There are times this technique isn't a good solution. If your goal is to soften the corner by rounding it over, this is probably not the right approach. If the miter is cut well, this technique won't accomplish much, and you're much better off either sanding the sharp corner or rounding it over with a router the way you would create a wood bullnose edge for a step. This technique probably works best on edge grain, since end-grain miters aren't likely to fold over when crushed. Of course, sanding and routing a round-over will only work properly on a well-cut miter joint.