Bring Life Back To Scratched Dishware With A Cleaning Staple You Already Own
It can be really frustrating when you're setting the table to host guests, and look down to see that your ceramic dinner plates — the good ones, too! — are all scratched up from your silverware. This rough appearance is enough to make you feel like it is time to upgrade, even if the dishes aren't even that old.
However, before you toss them all in the donation pile, grab your phone and head to TikTok, which is here to save the day with an easy and effective cleaning hack to get those gray marks off of your dishes. And here's where it gets really interesting, because it turns out those gray etchings aren't scratches after all. Since the metal of your silverware is actually softer than the ceramic or porcelain plate material, it leaves behind metal deposit scuffs that can easily be buffed out with the right technique. Who knew?
Well, TikTok user Cleanthatup did know, and has shown that the simple way to remove these unsightly metal scuffs from your dishes is to head for your cleaning cabinet and grab your trusty pal, Bar Keepers Friend. A powerful, versatile and iconic cleaning product with a cult following, BKF has been working cleaning wonders for over a hundred years. So when it comes to dishes, all you need is you Bar Keepers Friend (in original powder or soft cream cleanser), a sponge or scrubber, and a little water to make them look brand new.
Bar Keepers Friend works wonders on your dish's unsightly gray silverware marks
@cleanthatup
Got stubborn utensil marks on your plates? My grandma taught me this simple trick using Bar Keepers Friend, and it works like magic! #barkeepersfriendpartner #cleaning #howto♬ original sound - Clean That Up!
Cleaning up the gray silverware marks on your dishes couldn't be easier. Simply wet the plate and sprinkle on the Bar Keepers Friend Original Powdered Cleanser (or apply creamy Soft Cleanser) onto the scuffed surface. Scrub the plate with a sponge, dish scrubber, or cloth (though avoid steel wool or other abrasive cleaning pads, which can actually scratch the surface) to remove the metal deposits left by the silverware. When your dish is looking as great as the day you bought it, be sure to rinse it thoroughly or run it through the dishwasher, as the active ingredient in Bar Keepers Friend, oxalic acid, can leave a white film and is not safe to be ingested.
A few words of warning: Bar Keepers Friend has some serious cleaning power and its ingredients can dull or etch delicate surfaces. So while it shouldn't have any trouble with your average dinner plates made from porcelain, ceramic, and glass, it is always best to test a small area on the underside of one dish to be sure your surface isn't harmed before proceeding. It is also important to avoid any china that has a painted surface, as well as any gold or silver plating: Bar Keepers Friend is not made for those materials.
Nonetheless, this is exciting news. Just when you thought that your old, "scratched" dishes were past their prime, good old Bar Keepers Friend saves the day yet again, to remove gray silverware scuff marks and restore them to their original glory. Happy scrubbing!