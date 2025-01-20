Bring Life Back To Scratched Dishware With A Cleaning Staple You Already Own

It can be really frustrating when you're setting the table to host guests, and look down to see that your ceramic dinner plates — the good ones, too! — are all scratched up from your silverware. This rough appearance is enough to make you feel like it is time to upgrade, even if the dishes aren't even that old.

However, before you toss them all in the donation pile, grab your phone and head to TikTok, which is here to save the day with an easy and effective cleaning hack to get those gray marks off of your dishes. And here's where it gets really interesting, because it turns out those gray etchings aren't scratches after all. Since the metal of your silverware is actually softer than the ceramic or porcelain plate material, it leaves behind metal deposit scuffs that can easily be buffed out with the right technique. Who knew?

Well, TikTok user Cleanthatup did know, and has shown that the simple way to remove these unsightly metal scuffs from your dishes is to head for your cleaning cabinet and grab your trusty pal, Bar Keepers Friend. A powerful, versatile and iconic cleaning product with a cult following, BKF has been working cleaning wonders for over a hundred years. So when it comes to dishes, all you need is you Bar Keepers Friend (in original powder or soft cream cleanser), a sponge or scrubber, and a little water to make them look brand new.